Jessica Mulroney is done caring about what other people have to say about the way she looks.

The 39-year-old stylist and close friend of Meghan Markle re-posted a photo of herself wearing a blue bikini by the pool on Saturday, shortly after taking it down because of negative comments.

“I took this down after posting it yesterday. Too many trolls attacking,” she wrote, adding that she decided to share the image for a second time after realizing that she “didn’t care” about their opinions.

“I work hard on every aspect of my life and I’m proud of my body,” she wrote. “I’m proud of the work I do. I’m proud that I do. I’m proud that I’m driven. I’m proud of it all. And if we can’t be proud of ourselves, then what’s the point.”

Mulroney went on to share that she was finished with letting her critics win.

“No more apologies,” she wrote.

Many of Mulroney’s friends and followers applauded her decision to stand up to her critics.

“Took it down?? Hell no. You have 3 children! This is inspirational content girl! Your workouts are my fav!!” commented Sara Foster.

Bachelorette alum Kaitlyn Bristowe added, “You’re a strong, motivated, driven, hands on mom who works her ass off. With a killer bod that you also work for. You show off your family proud and you show off that bod too.”

Another standout comment was from the stylist’s husband Ben, who simply wrote, “Proud of you, honey.”

The mother of three previously spoke out against body shamers in June, after posting a photo on Instagram that led some critics to accuse her of being too thin.

Setting the record straight with another photo, Mulroney explained that what some had believed to be a protruding bone was actually a toned muscle in her stomach.

“To all those body shamers from my last post, that is called an oblique. Not a spleen, not a rib, not a hip bone (please learn your anatomy),” she wrote, adding that regardless of the way a person’s body looks, “body shaming is not ok.”

“If I see it anywhere, on any feed, I will call you out,” she added. “I normally wouldn’t pay attention to it, but saying something is actually important because addressing it will hopefully make someone think twice before posting such stupidity.”

Mulroney, who is based out of Toronto, has styled Markle for years, before and after the new mom’s romance with Prince Harry.

The stylist was also a big part of Harry and Meghan’s wedding, acting as the “unofficial maid of honor.” Additionally, all three kids had a big role in the ceremony. Mulroney’s 5-year-old daughter Ivy carried Meghan’s bouquet before the ceremony, and her 8-year-old twin boys, John and Brian, were in charge of holding up Meghan’s lengthy veil.