Jessica Alba Reveals Her Dad Has Thyroid Cancer and Will Undergo Radiation Therapy

Jessica Alba is showing love and support for her father.

The actress, 39, revealed on Sunday that her father, Mark Alba, has thyroid cancer and will start "radiation therapy" on Monday.

Alongside her announcement, The Honest Company founder shared a sweet video of the pair dancing together at home.

"My #papasito is about to SLAY #thyroidcancer," she captioned the father-daughter moment, alongside the supportive hashtags "let's go" and "you got this."

Many of the star's famous friends offered up their love and prayers in the comments section. "You got this @markalba," wrote Gabrielle Union in one supportive note, while Mindy Kaling replied with a string of heart emojis.

Over the weekend, Mark's real estate company shared that in addition to his thyroid cancer, recently Mark had also battled COVID-19.

"It's about to get real personal," read the post, which was shared alongside a photo of Mark showing off a scar on his neck. "So, bigger things than business have been going on in the background. As a family and a team we have been dealing with health scares and some of us have had Covid and recovered."

"Mark in particular has battled Covid-19 and thyroid cancer (the reason he's showing off his new neck scar) in the past few months, with some radiation on the way soon for healing," the post continued.

The real estate company went on to share that Mark is "positive and feeling great right now. It takes a lot to keep Mark down."