Jersey Shore’s Vinny Guadagnino Has Lost 50 Lbs. and Calls Himself the 'Keto Guido'

Vinny Guadagnino couldn’t be prouder to follow the keto diet!

The self-proclaimed “Keto Guido,” who started an Instagram account by the same name in October, says he has lost 50 lbs since embracing the low-carb, moderate protein and high-fat eating plan, which has also been praised by Halle Berry and Kourtney Kardashian.

“I’ve discovered the fountain of youth,” the Jersey Shore Family Vacation star wrote alongside a selfie that showed off his washboard abs, adding that “when I ate sugars and grains I was 50 lbs. heavier and looked 10 years older.”

Explaining why he decided to create his Instagram page, the actor added that he wanted to “take away the stigma that saturated animal fat clogs your arteries and instead teach people the truth: sugars and grains will cause diseases and obesity before anything else.”

“I look around and feel sad and angry for the majority of the population who are overweight and obese that have been taught to eat grains, use “healthy” margarines and oils, drink diet soda with artificial sweeteners, and stay away from saturated fats,” he continued.

Sharing a before and after photo of his body transformation in October, the reality star wrote that while everyone’s body is different, “I do believe this way of eating will help the majority of people lose weight and be healthy.”

In addition to posting photos of his toned physique, Guadagnino’s “Keto Guido” Instagram page is filled with tons of meal ideas.

“I feel that lunch is usually the most “challenging” Keto meal to get in since we are all so used to grabbing a sandwich or a slice of pizza. But grab something like this instead,” he said, posting a photo of a salad loaded up with roasted chicken, avocado, tomato, onions, broccoli, and goat cheese.

Even if you find yourself somewhere that’s not diet-friendly — like a sandwich shop — Guadagnino says it’s still pretty easy to stick to your diet: simply remove the bread, and enjoy!

“You keto and go to a place that is serving sandwiches for lunch? No problem,” he wrote on social media. “#holdthebread #putitonaplate #burnfatnotsugar.”