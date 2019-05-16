Jersey Shore’s Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Gets Liposuction for Extra Ab Definition

Seven years after his final episode of Jersey Shore and one year after becoming a dad, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro needs a little extra help maintaining his six-pack.

The reality star decided to “try something new” and get liposuction on his stomach because he hasn’t been able to get in the gym as much as he would like.

“I’ve always been a workout fanatic, and I’ve also always been in shape, but it takes a lot of hard work to stay in shape,” he says in this exclusive clip from The Doctors, airing Friday. “One year ago today my life completely changed. I had a little baby girl. She’s like my guardian angel, and now I can’t spend two to three hours every day in the gym like I used to.”

Referencing Jersey Shore’s famous catchphrase, Ortiz-Magro adds, “Gym, tan, laundry for me is now gym, tan, diapers.”

His new lifestyle convinced Ortiz-Magro to seek alternative ways to maintain his abs.

“Today I’m going to step out of my element and try something new with my body,” he says.

Ortiz-Magro meets with Dr. Christopher Khorsandi, the plastic surgeon who will perform his liposuction.

“We’re going to do something today for Ronnie that wasn’t even available ten years ago,” Khorsandi says. “This is laser high-definition liposuction of the abdomen. We’re going to be able to get that area in between each of his abs completely defined, so that he actually has a six-pack for many, many years to come.”

The procedure is permanent, as long as Ortiz-Magro sticks to a healthy diet. The liposuction doesn’t stop him from ever gaining weight again, but it will go to other parts of his body, and stay out of the abdominal area.

The four-and-a-half-hour surgery also comes at a cost — between $20,000 to $30,000, and requires a difficult recovery. It’s particularly tough for Ortiz-Magro, who is sober after recently going to rehab, and is only taking Advil for the pain.

“I’m feeling like complete crap,” he tells Dr. Travis Stork over the phone just a few days after his surgery. “It has not been a good experience.”

The Doctors airs weekdays. Check your local listings.