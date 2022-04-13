"I'm not doing well at all," Angelina Pivarnick said, letting fans know she is in the hospital

Jersey Shore's Angelina Pivarnick Is in the Hospital, Says Her Immune System Is 'Low' from Stress

Angelina Pivarnick is in the hospital due to high stress.

The Jersey Shore star, 35, told her followers Tuesday that she had been admitted, asking for "whomever is calling me and texting me [to] give me time to respond."

"I'm not doing well at all," she continued. "I need to get better. My health comes before everything else."

She then shared a video of her lying in a hospital bed with what appears to be an IV attached to her arm.

The reality star explained in a follow-up Instagram Story, "My immune systems [sic] been super low from all the stress I've endured the past couple of months. I wish this pain on no one in this entire world. I hope this too shall pass and I hope brighter days are ahead of me."

Continued Pivarnick: "Stress is definitely a killer. No one lives in my bones and can understand the amount of pain I've endured lately."

Angelina Pivarnick Credit: Angelina Pivarnick/instagram

Staying optimistic, Pivarnick said she's hopeful things will get better. "There's a light at the end of the tunnel. Soon enough I will see the light. I'm just waiting to see it. I have been keeping prayers and god closer than ever and i know he's got big plans for me. i love you god."

In February, Pivarnick's husband Chris Larangeira, 42, filed for divorce in New Jersey after two years of marriage, PEOPLE confirmed.

Angelina Pivarnick Credit: Angelina Pivarnick/instagram

According to the county clerk, he cited "irreconcilable differences" as the cause for the divorce.

The Sun was the first to report the news.

Pivarnick previously filed for divorce in January 2021 before the case was eventually dismissed in September.

She has also been open about her journey to becoming a mom. On the 100th episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation that aired in January, she discussed her plans to freeze her eggs despite her marital woes with Larangeira at the time.

"Listen, don't get it twisted people — I'm not old as s—," she told the cameras. "I'm the fountain of youth over here, hashtag filler hashtag botox, but my biological clock is ticking."

Costar Deena Cortese later showed support and told her, "That actually might be a good thing for you being like you're not ready to have kids right now but you might want them later."

"I'm scared to do it," Pivarnick said of having kids, to which Cortese, 35, replied, "You have to be ready to take care of someone other than yourself."

"It's like taking care of an animal, but way more," Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi, 34, chimed in.

Later in the conversation, Pivarnick noted that she and Larangeira were going through couple's therapy together. "I don't really know if it's helping," she said.