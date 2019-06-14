Jersey Shore’s Angelina Pivarnick Lost Nearly 20 Lbs. with a ‘Half Keto’ Diet

When you’re friends with Vinny Guadagnino, who better to go to for diet advice than the “Keto Guido” himself?

That’s what Angelina Pivarnick, his fellow Jersey Shore star, did when she wanted to drop weight ahead of her wedding to fiancé Chris Larangeira. And unsurprisingly, Guadagnino, who lost 50 lbs. on the keto diet (and gave himself the nickname), told her to try the low-carb, high-fat diet.

“So I listened to Vinny, which is so cute and I sort of did half keto,” Pivarnick, 31, told E!. “I kind of followed [keto], but on Sundays I gave myself a cheat day, which I think Vinny does, too.”

“I basically followed what Vinny told me to do,” she continued. “Never in a million years would you think that I would be listening to Vinny.”

Dia Dipasupil/Getty

Pivarnick is also working out, but said her diet is the reason for her success.

“I do cardio. I really can’t lift weights because my back is injured from being an EMT,” she explained. “But I’m allowed to walk on the treadmill and I’ll do an incline sometimes. But it’s really all diet.”

And it is paying off for Pivarnick, who said she has lost nearly 20 lbs. so far.

“When I saw Pauly [DelVecchio] and Vinny recently, they were like, ‘Oh my God, you’ve lost so much weight.’ And I was like, ‘Thanks, Vin.’ “

Plus, her finance approves. “Chris loves it,” she said. “He’s like, ‘Oh my god, my sexy future wife.’ He says he can’t wait to marry me.”

Pivarnick is one of the many celebs who have praised the keto diet for helping them lose weight. Along with her and Guadagnino, Jenna Jameson, Al Roker and Halle Berry are all big fans.