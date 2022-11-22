Jerry Seinfeld Says Jay Leno Is 'Fine' After His Burn Treatment: 'He's Gonna Be Okay'

Jay Leno was discharged from the Grossman Burn Center on Monday after suffering second and third-degree burns in a gasoline fire on Nov. 12

By
Vanessa Etienne
Vanessa Etienne

Vanessa Etienne is an Emerging Content Writer-Reporter for PEOPLE. Prior to joining in April 2021, she served as a reporter for Men's Health Magazine and BET Digital after freelancing for publications such as The New York Times and Everyday Health. Originally from northern Virginia, Vanessa is a proud Haitian American with a love for R&B music and mental health topics. She graduated from North Carolina State University with a bachelor's in Communication and Public Relations before earning her master's degree in Journalism from the City University of New York.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on November 22, 2022 01:11 PM

Jay Leno is doing "fine" after he suffered "serious burns" in a garage gasoline fire, Jerry Seinfeld said.

The 68-year-old comedian spoke to Extra and gave a health update on the former Tonight Show host, 72, who was just released from the hospital after being treated for second- and third-degree burns on his face, chest and hand.

"He's gonna be okay," Seinfeld told the outlet. "They gotta fix it up, but luckily he's not far from Beverly Hills. I imagine there are people there that can help him with whatever he needs."

Seinfeld then joked about his friend and fellow comedian, "He wasn't that much to look at before so…" a joke that Leno's friend Tim Allen also made.

Leno was discharged from Grossman Burn Center in the Los Angeles area on Monday, nine days after his accident. Center staff shared an image of the smiling comedian alongside several of his caretakers.

Jerry Seinfeld, Jay Leno
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty; Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

"Comedian Jay Leno was released from the Grossman Burn Center today," doctors shared in a release obtained by PEOPLE on Monday. "After a 10-day stay at the facility, Jay will receive follow-up care at the Grossman Outpatient Burn Clinic for burns to his face, chest and hands he received during a fire at his home garage. Jay would like to let everyone know how thankful he is for the care he received, and is very appreciative of all of the well wishes. He is looking forward to spending Thanksgiving with his family and friends and wishes everyone a wonderful holiday."

Within the statement, his physician Dr. Peter Grossman added, "I am pleased with Jay's progress, and I am optimistic that he will make a full recovery."

Jay Leno with the GBC Staff
Grossman Burn Center

Leno underwent treatment involving surgical excision and grafting procedure, which removes unhealthy tissue in an effort to promote wound healing and reduce the risk of infection. Grossman said that with Leno's burns, "much of the thickness of the skin was injured" in some areas, so unhealthy tissue was being removed.

Two days after the incident, Leno spoke publicly for the first time since enduring the "serious medical emergency" that left him with "significant" second- and third-degree burns on his face, chest and hands, according to his doctor.

"I got some serious burns from a gasoline fire," he said in a statement shared with PEOPLE. "I am okay. Just need a week or two to get back on my feet."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

According to a press release from the Burbank Fire Department, which was obtained by PEOPLE, the incident occurred on Nov. 12 around 12:30 p.m. BFD officials said they arrived on scene, where they "assessed and treated one adult male patient" before transporting him to "a local emergency department."

Aimee Bennett, a spokesperson at the Grossman Burn Center, also issued a statement to PEOPLE, confirming that Leno was being treated there after the incident in his garage.

"Jay wants everyone to know that he is in stable condition and receiving treatment ... for burns that he received to his face and hands from a gasoline accident in his garage over the weekend," Bennett said. "He is in good humor and is touched by all the inquiries into his condition and well wishes. [He] wants to let everyone know he is doing well and is in 'the best burn center in the United States.' "

Leno, a known car aficionado and the star of Jay Leno's Garage, was working on a steam engine underneath a car in his garage when the fire began. The comedian was pulled from underneath the car before being transported to the Burn Center and treated for his injuries.

Related Articles
Jay Leno with the GBC Staff
Jay Leno Discharged from Hospital 9 Days After Suffering Severe Burns from Gasoline Fire: See the Photo
Comedian Jay Leno attends the 2016 St. George Theatre Gala at St. George Theater on March 11, 2016 in New York City.
Jay Leno Had Surgery for Second and Third-Degree Burns: The 'Burns to the Face Are More Concerning'
Jay Leno (L) and wife philantropist Mavis Leno attend the 7th Annual Eleanor Roosevelt Awards for Global Women's Rights at The Beverly Hills Hotel on April 26, 2011 in Beverly Hills, California
Jay Leno's Doctor Shares Wife Mavis Is 'Obviously Very Concerned' as He Recovers from Severe Burns
Jay Leno
Jay Leno Suffered Third-Degree Burns from Gasoline Fire, May Need Skin Grafts: Report
jay leno
Jay Leno's Employee Says 'He's in Great Spirits' After Suffering Gas Spray Burn from Steam Car
Jay Leno
Jay Leno Says He Suffered 'Serious' Burns After Being Involved in Gasoline Fire: 'I Am OK'
Jay Leno poses for portrait at BritWeek's Luxury Car Rally Co-Hosted By The Petersen Automotive Museum at Petersen Automotive Museum on November 14, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.
What to Know About Jay Leno's Burn Treatments and Skin Grafting Procedure
Tim Allen attends the Disney+ Original Series "The Santa Clauses" Premiere; Jay Leno attends "May Contain Nuts! A Night Of Comedy" Benefiting WeSPARK Cancer Support Center
Tim Allen Gives an Update on Jay Leno's Condition: 'He's Handsome and He's Happy'
Jay Leno attends "May Contain Nuts! A Night Of Comedy" Benefiting WeSPARK Cancer Support Center at Skirball Cultural Center on October 25, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
What to Know About the Hyperbaric Oxygen Chamber Used for Jay Leno's Burn Treatment
Jay Leno
Jay Leno Cancels Conference Appearance Due to 'Serious Medical Emergency,' Organizers Say 
Jay Leno (L) and wife philantropist Mavis Leno attend the 7th Annual Eleanor Roosevelt Awards for Global Women's Rights at The Beverly Hills Hotel on April 26, 2011 in Beverly Hills, California
Who Is Jay Leno's Wife? All About Mavis Leno
Woman, Whose ‘Hero’ Boyfriend Saved Her Life in Fiery Crash, Speaks Out: ‘We Love Each Other Even More’
Woman Speaks Out After Boyfriend Saves Her Life in Fiery Crash: 'We Love Each Other Even More'
Jay's thoughts on James Corden's restaurant controversy.
Jay Leno Weighs in on James Corden's NYC Restaurant Drama: 'It Just Made Me Laugh'
Andy Cohen, Elizabeth Warren, Cory Booker
Celebrities Who've Tested Positive for COVID in 2021
CLEVELAND, OH - SEPTEMBER 18: Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns runs onto the field at halftime against the New York Jets at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 18, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images)
Cleveland Browns' Myles Garrett Hospitalized After Being Involved in Rollover Car Accident
Ellen DeGeneres and Anne Heche arrive at the Emmy Awards Show, March 23,1997 in Pasadena, California.
Ellen DeGeneres Sends 'Love' to Ex Anne Heche's Family as Rep Says Heche Is 'Not Expected to Survive'