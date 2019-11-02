Jeremy Roloff Vows to Pay More 'Attention' to His Health After Undergoing Hernia Surgery

Jeremy Roloff had an eye-opening experience about his health.

On Saturday, the Little People, Big World star, 29, revealed to fans that he recently had his very first surgery due to a hernia that he put off treating for a number of years. “Yesterday I had my first surgery. Inguinal hernia surgery,” the father wrote on Instagram. “I’ve had a hernia for the past few years, but thought I could live with it in order to avoid surgery, so I ignored it.”

“However, over the last several months I’ve been having some increasing health concerns, specifically severe lower back pain and chronic shoulder pain,” he explained. “I’ve come to realize that I’ve been subconsciously protecting my hernia with poor posture and lack of core strength. I’ve pretty much eliminated all physical exercise too which has increased the problem because of muscle loss which has me walking weird as well.”

A hernia occurs when an organ pushes through an opening in the muscle or tissue that holds it in place, according to the Cleveland Clinic. For men, the inguinal canal is a passageway for the spermatic cord and blood vessels leading to the testicles.

His health was made worse when he injured his back from sneezing.

“I’ve been ignoring my health and it all came to a head when just a few days ago I threw out my back after sneezing. Embarrassing, right? 😂😬,” Roloff told followers.

The experience was alarming for the soon-to-be father of two, who said he now plans to take extra care when it comes to his health and lifestyle choices.

“All said, I’m considering this a turn in my health journey. I have a goal to be in the best shape of my life by 32,” he revealed. “Health is something that needs continual attention or else it unnoticeably fades — like most things in life. Time to put some attention back on personal health!”

Staying healthy will also give Roloff the ability to be the best dad for his 1-year old daughter Ember Jean, and his baby boy on the way.

He and his wife Audrey, 28, announced that they are expanding their family in July and revealed it would be a baby boy in August.

”We’re so excited!” Roloff wrote on Instagram for the gender reveal, which featured a video of the former reality stars finding out it was a boy via blue-colored smoke.

“We are surprised and can’t wait to be a family of four,” Audrey captioned her video.