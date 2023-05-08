Jeremy Renner Shares Inspiring Video of His Recovery After Snowplow Accident: 'One Step at a Time'

The Hawkeye actor shared a video of the remarkable progress he’s made with walking after his near-fatal snowplow accident

By
Vanessa Etienne
Vanessa Etienne

Published on May 8, 2023 10:19 AM
Jeremy Renner Shares Inspiring Walking Video amid Recovery from Snowplow Accident: 'One Step at a Time'
Photo: Jeremy Renner/Instagram, Theo Wargo/Getty for Disney

Jeremy Renner is approaching his recovery one step at a time.

On Saturday, the Hawkeye star, 52, shared a video on Instagram showing off the progress he's made with walking after he was hospitalized due to a snowplow accident on Jan. 1.

In the clip, the actor starts off walking slowly with a walker, working on his physical therapy until he's able to walk unassisted in the end.

"My PT made this for reference and to remember, you cannot walk unless you take one step at a time! #onefootinfrontoftheother," he captioned the video.

The previous day, Renner shared another Instagram video of his training and recovery journey.

In the short clip, he could be seen using a pulley connected to a machine as he did several exercises to work out his leg muscles despite his fractured tibia, which is the bone in the leg that forms at the top part of a person's knee down to their ankle, according to Cleveland Clinic.

Renner could be seen using the pulley to hop from side to side in a deep squat, before switching to doing a few sets of pull-ups with the pulley. He then broke into running motions with his feet in order to stretch out his calf muscles. He did a few more deep squats and stretched out his limbs before ending the video.

"UPDATE: I've decided to push through the pain of progress (this damn shattered tibia) and take the new parts for a tiny test drive," Renner said in the caption.

"The body is miraculous…. Even though I feel like the Tin Man, needing oil for all my new joints (hips, knees, ankles, tibia etc.)," he continued. "Encouraged after this warm up to press on (don't tell my PT). 😂."

The Avengers actor has kept fans updated on his ongoing recovery in the months following his snow plow accident. He suffered more than 30 broken bones and required multiple surgeries after he was run over by a 7-ton snowplow.

Last month, the star showed off his incredible progress by sharing a clip of himself working out for the first time by lifting a pair of dumbbells since his hospitalization. He also shared the sweet motivational messages left by his 10-year-old daughter, Ava Berlin Renner, around the gym.

"My daughter inspires me…what inspires you?" he wrote alongside photos of the hand-written messages from Ava. "She leaves me post-it notes all over to keep me going!!"

The Oscar nominee recently walked hand-in-hand with his daughter at the premiere of his Disney+ series Rennervations, in which Renner helps out charities by reconstructing decommissioned vehicles for new uses.

Renner noted to PEOPLE on the red carpet that the event served as his "first time to kind of get out of my bed and out of rehab and, you know, to be on my feet and be out in the world. It's intense, you know, for me, it's a lot, but it's a step in the direction I want to be going, right? And this is exactly what I want to be doing and exactly where I want my life to be right now."

