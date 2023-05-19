Jeremy Renner Jogs for the First Time Since Near-Fatal Snowplow Accident: 'Pain Is Progress for Me'

Jeremy Renner is up and running.

The actor, 52, shared an Instagram story that showed him lightly jogging on a Boost Microgravity Treadmill — his first time jogging since his hospitalization for a snowplow accident on Jan. 1.

"First attempt at a light jog with weight assisted lift for the broken tibia," he captioned the video. "Pain is progress for me," he added with a smiling emoji.

Jeremy Renner/instagram

"It's a new activity's right?" he says in the video to a friend who is filming. "It's a new movement that I'm not used to... Walking and jogging are very different muscle groups."

"The leg's still broken, thank goodness for the titanium," he says jokingly from the special treadmill, which allows users to de-load up to 80% of their weight.

Renner, who made his return to the red carpet last month with his family by his side, has shared many updates about his recovery.

A few weeks ago he posted a video of the evolution of his progress, starting with using a walker for balance and ending with him walking unassisted.

"My PT made this for reference and to remember, you cannot walk unless you take one step at a time! #onefootinfrontoftheother," he captioned the video.

The Avengers actor has kept fans updated on his ongoing recovery in the months following his snow plow accident. He suffered more than 30 broken bones and required multiple surgeries after he was run over by a 7-ton snowplow.

Last month, the star showed off his incredible progress by sharing a clip of himself working out for the first time by lifting a pair of dumbbells since his hospitalization. He also shared the sweet motivational messages left by his 10-year-old daughter, Ava Berlin Renner, around the gym.

"My daughter inspires me…what inspires you?" he wrote alongside photos of the hand-written messages from Ava. "She leaves me post-it notes all over to keep me going!!"

The Oscar nominee recently walked hand-in-hand with his daughter at the premiere of his Disney+ series Rennervations, in which Renner helps out charities by reconstructing decommissioned vehicles for new uses.

Renner noted to PEOPLE on the red carpet that the event served as his "first time to kind of get out of my bed and out of rehab and, you know, to be on my feet and be out in the world. It's intense, you know, for me, it's a lot, but it's a step in the direction I want to be going, right? And this is exactly what I want to be doing and exactly where I want my life to be right now."