Jeremy Renner Revisits 'Amazing' Hospital Staff Who 'Saved My Life'

Jeremy Renner paid a visit to the hospital staff that helped him recover from his devastating Jan. 1 snowplow accident.

The Marvel star shared photos of spending time with the medical staff at Renown Regional Medical Center in Reno, Nevada on his Instagram Story on Friday.

"I got to revisit the amazing group of people who saved my life," Renner wrote over a shot of him with the medical workers alongside several prayer hands and red heart emojis.

Jeremy Renner/Instagram

He posted another photo of him posing next to a surgeon, writing, "Thank you," as well as one of him standing with his cane in front of the medical center's sign, adding prayer hand emojis in the text of both of his Instagram Story.

At the beginning of the year, the Avengers actor suffered more than 30 broken bones and required multiple surgeries after he was run over by a 7-ton snowplow.

Renner revealed that he was back on his feet last month, sharing a video of himself walking on a treadmill, and has kept fans updated on his ongoing recovery in the three months since the incident.

Earlier this week, the Oscar nominee walked hand-in-hand with his 10-year-old daughter Ava Berlin Renner at the premiere of his Disney+ series Rennervations, in which Renner helps out charities by reconstructing decommissioned vehicles for new uses.

Renner noted to PEOPLE on the red carpet that the event served as his "first time to kind of get out of my bed and out of rehab and, you know, to be on my feet and be out in the world. It's intense, you know, for me, it's a lot, but it's a step in the direction I want to be going, right? And this is exactly what I want to be doing and exactly where I want my life to be right now."

In his first interview since the accident, which aired Thursday and is now streaming on Hulu, Renner told ABC News' Diane Sawyer that he has "shift[ed] the narrative of being victimized or making a mistake or anything else." He said, "I refuse to be f---ing haunted by that memory that way."