Jeremy Renner's Nephew Imitates His 'Not Dead Uncle' in Cute Video Message: 'I Can Do the Thing'

"Is that the thing? That it?" Renner's nephew asked his parents as he did a hilarious impression of the Avengers star, who's recovering from a New Year's Day snowplow accident

By
Glenn Garner
Glenn Garner
Glenn Garner

Glenn Garner is a Writer/Reporter who works heavily with PEOPLE's Movies and TV verticals. Since graduating from Northern Arizona University with a dual major in journalism and photography, he got his professional start at OUT Magazine, The Advocate and Teen Vogue, and he's since consistently kept his finger on the pulse of the LGBTQ community. His first book The Guncle Guide was released in 2020 and was featured on Katie Couric's list of 100 recommended books of the year.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 18, 2023 03:28 PM
https://www.instagram.com/jeremyrenner/. Jeremy Renner/Instagram; LOS ANGELES, CA - JULY 12: Jeremy Renner attends The 2017 ESPYS at Microsoft Theater on July 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)
Photo: Jeremy Renner/Instagram; Phillip Faraone/Patrick McMullan via Getty

Jeremy Renner has an adorable doppelgänger.

As the Academy Award nominee, 52, continues to recover from his New Year's Day snowplow accident, he shared a sweet video to his Instagram Story of his nephew Auggie cheering him up with a flawless impersonation of his Avengers role.

"So, Uncle Jeremy... I can do the thing that you do with your eyebrow," said Auggie, before tilting his head down and raising his left brow.

"Is that the thing? That it?" he asked his parents, who could be heard chuckling as his mom confirmed: "100 percent. That's what it is."

Renner shared the video Friday, writing: "My nephew had more to share with his 'not dead uncle.'"

Jeremy Renner Shares Sweet Note from Nephew: 'Very Lucky That My Uncle is Alive'
Jeremy Renner/Instagram

The Mayor of Kingstown star previously shared a sweet note Auggie wrote for him as he recovers. "I am very lucky because my uncle is hawk-eye (witch is 1 of the Avengers). I am also very lucky that my uncle is alive from his accident," the handwritten letter read.

"Love my little man 🙏 ❤️🙏 Bless you Auggie," Renner wrote on his Instagram Story with the letter.

Renner broke more than 30 bones and underwent multiple surgeries following the accident at his property outside Reno, Nev., which initially left him in "critical but stable condition." He was reportedly attempting to save his nephew when the accident happened.

RELATED VIDEO: Jeremy Renner Gives Update on Upcoming 'Rennervations' Series amid Recovery from Snowplow Accident

Renner's last update about his recovery came on Feb. 27, when he posted a photo of his legs as he sat on a fitness machine. "Whatever it takes," he wrote.

Meanwhile, his new Disney+ series Rennervations, in which he repurposes decommissioned government vehicles to serve their communities again, is on track for its April 12 premiere after he gave an update in early February.

"As soon as I'm back on my feet, we are coming to YOU, all across the globe…I hope you're ready!" wrote Renner at the time.

