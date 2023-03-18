Jeremy Renner's Nephew Imitates His 'Not Dead Uncle' in Cute Video Message: 'I Can Do the Thing'

Jeremy Renner has an adorable doppelgänger.

As the Academy Award nominee, 52, continues to recover from his New Year's Day snowplow accident, he shared a sweet video to his Instagram Story of his nephew Auggie cheering him up with a flawless impersonation of his Avengers role.

"So, Uncle Jeremy... I can do the thing that you do with your eyebrow," said Auggie, before tilting his head down and raising his left brow.

"Is that the thing? That it?" he asked his parents, who could be heard chuckling as his mom confirmed: "100 percent. That's what it is."

Renner shared the video Friday, writing: "My nephew had more to share with his 'not dead uncle.'"

The Mayor of Kingstown star previously shared a sweet note Auggie wrote for him as he recovers. "I am very lucky because my uncle is hawk-eye (witch is 1 of the Avengers). I am also very lucky that my uncle is alive from his accident," the handwritten letter read.

"Love my little man 🙏 ❤️🙏 Bless you Auggie," Renner wrote on his Instagram Story with the letter.

Renner broke more than 30 bones and underwent multiple surgeries following the accident at his property outside Reno, Nev., which initially left him in "critical but stable condition." He was reportedly attempting to save his nephew when the accident happened.

Renner's last update about his recovery came on Feb. 27, when he posted a photo of his legs as he sat on a fitness machine. "Whatever it takes," he wrote.

Meanwhile, his new Disney+ series Rennervations, in which he repurposes decommissioned government vehicles to serve their communities again, is on track for its April 12 premiere after he gave an update in early February.

"As soon as I'm back on my feet, we are coming to YOU, all across the globe…I hope you're ready!" wrote Renner at the time.