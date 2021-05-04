Jenny Mollen Says Good News from Her Doctor Is the ‘Greatest Mother’s Day Gift’

Jenny Mollen is ready to celebrate this upcoming Mother's Day after getting positive news from her doctor.

The 38-year-old mother of two posted on Instagram on Monday sharing a screenshot of an email from her doctor. The photo reads, "Hi Jenny! Your thyroid labs look great. Hope you're doing well!"

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"This is the greatest Mother's Day gift I could ask for! (@biggsjason this message is for everyone except you)," she captioned the photo, tagging husband Jason Biggs, 39.

Biggs followed up with a comment saying, "THIS IS AWESOME NOW I DON'T HAVE TO GET YOU ANY— sh-- just saw the parentheses."

Several of her followers commented on the post congratulating her and applauding her for getting herself checked out by a doctor.

Mollen and Biggs, who tied the knot in 2008, share two sons Lazlo, 3, and Sid, 7. In April 2018, Mollen revealed to fans that she had a health scare after her rapid weight loss just five months after giving birth to son Lazlo via C-section — a problem she initially couldn't explain herself.

"This morning I woke up w a giant bulge in my neck the size of a golf ball. I had blood work and an ultrasound and will be waiting for the results over the weekend," the actress and author explained on Instagram.

"Though I am not certain, I have good reason to believe it is some sort of hyperthyroidism. Apparently this is common in women AFTER PREGNANCY. If anyone has experienced this or thinks they might have the same thing, please leave me a message below," she added.

screen-shot-2017-11-23-at-2-12-46-pm.png Jenny Mollen/Instagram

In October 2019, the Live Fast Die Hot author, posted nude for Harper's Bazaar as a part of a feature on women and their C-section recoveries. Mollen has consistently shared with fans photos of her body during and after pregnancy as well opening up about postpartum depression.