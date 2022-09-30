Jenny Mollen Shares Her Mammogram After Katie Couric Texted Her a Reminder to Get a Screening

Jenny Mollen wants her followers to get their annual mammograms.

The mother of two, 43, posted videos to her Instagram story Friday during each step of her mammogram.

"I'm here to get my annual mammogram, because Katie Couric texted me and told me that it was time," Mollen explained. "I am a month late, I'm usually early, I'm usually all over this s---. But this is the scariest day of the year for me, I always freak out."

Couric, 65, revealed in a personal essay on Wednesday that she had been diagnosed with breast cancer. She urged women to get their mammograms — something she said she had to be reminded of during a visit to her gynecologist.

"Please get your annual mammogram," wrote Couric "I was six months late this time. I shudder to think what might have happened if I had put it off longer. But just as importantly, please find out if you need additional screening."

Mollen said in her video that her husband, actor Jason Biggs, drove her to the appointment, as he does every year. But because of parking, he was waiting in the car. "So you guys are coming in with me," Mollen said in the video.

Couric commented on the post: "Love you @jennymollen 💗💗 SO proud of you for going to get checked! Xoxo #iscreenyouscreen"

"I made it, guys. I'm done," Mollen said in a video posted later on her Story. "I had my boobs smashed and then I also do the ultrasound because I have something called dense breasts, so I always do the ultrasound too. I would highly recommend an ultrasound."

She also shared she also has cysts in her breasts, and her doctor told her they were normal.

Mollen has been open with fans about her health struggles in the past. On Sept. 22, the author and actress shared on social media that she had suffered two miscarriages.

Mollen said she was inspired by Chrissy Teigen, who came forward about how the loss of her baby son Jack in September 2020 was actually a life-saving abortion.

"When @chrissyteigen posted about having a miscarriage and receiving abortion care, I had to stop and think," she began. "Jason and I have experienced two miscarriages over the course of our relationship. The first was at the beginning of our relationship and the second was during the pandemic. Both times I needed a D&C [dilation and curettage] and received abortion care and both times I was so grateful to live in a country where that was possible."

Mollen added that it is "important to understand" that abortions are medical procedures that "save lives and are vital."

"Women in the states with these extreme abortion bans are unable to receive this care, often being forced to travel hours in pain and grief to other states. It's unconscionable that politicians who don't understand how our bodies function are putting laws in place to control them," she said.

Mollen and Biggs, who tied the knot in 2008, share two sons Lazlo, 3, and Sid, 7.