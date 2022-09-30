Jenny Mollen Shares Her Mammogram After Katie Couric Texted Her a Reminder to Get a Screening

Jenny Mollen shared photos and video from her annual mammogram Friday

By
Published on September 30, 2022 05:10 PM
Jenny Mollen
Photo: Jenny Mollen/Instagram

Jenny Mollen wants her followers to get their annual mammograms.

The mother of two, 43, posted videos to her Instagram story Friday during each step of her mammogram.

"I'm here to get my annual mammogram, because Katie Couric texted me and told me that it was time," Mollen explained. "I am a month late, I'm usually early, I'm usually all over this s---. But this is the scariest day of the year for me, I always freak out."

Couric, 65, revealed in a personal essay on Wednesday that she had been diagnosed with breast cancer. She urged women to get their mammograms — something she said she had to be reminded of during a visit to her gynecologist.

"Please get your annual mammogram," wrote Couric "I was six months late this time. I shudder to think what might have happened if I had put it off longer. But just as importantly, please find out if you need additional screening."

Mollen said in her video that her husband, actor Jason Biggs, drove her to the appointment, as he does every year. But because of parking, he was waiting in the car. "So you guys are coming in with me," Mollen said in the video.

Couric commented on the post: "Love you @jennymollen 💗💗 SO proud of you for going to get checked! Xoxo #iscreenyouscreen"

"I made it, guys. I'm done," Mollen said in a video posted later on her Story. "I had my boobs smashed and then I also do the ultrasound because I have something called dense breasts, so I always do the ultrasound too. I would highly recommend an ultrasound."

She also shared she also has cysts in her breasts, and her doctor told her they were normal.

enny Mollen attends alice + olivia by Stacey Bendet during September 2021 - New York Fashion Week: The Shows on September 10, 2021 in New York City
Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Mollen has been open with fans about her health struggles in the past. On Sept. 22, the author and actress shared on social media that she had suffered two miscarriages.

Mollen said she was inspired by Chrissy Teigen, who came forward about how the loss of her baby son Jack in September 2020 was actually a life-saving abortion.

"When @chrissyteigen posted about having a miscarriage and receiving abortion care, I had to stop and think," she began. "Jason and I have experienced two miscarriages over the course of our relationship. The first was at the beginning of our relationship and the second was during the pandemic. Both times I needed a D&C [dilation and curettage] and received abortion care and both times I was so grateful to live in a country where that was possible."

Mollen added that it is "important to understand" that abortions are medical procedures that "save lives and are vital."

"Women in the states with these extreme abortion bans are unable to receive this care, often being forced to travel hours in pain and grief to other states. It's unconscionable that politicians who don't understand how our bodies function are putting laws in place to control them," she said.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Mollen and Biggs, who tied the knot in 2008, share two sons Lazlo, 3, and Sid, 7.

Related Articles
enny Mollen attends alice + olivia by Stacey Bendet during September 2021 - New York Fashion Week: The Shows on September 10, 2021 in New York City
Jenny Mollen Reveals Miscarriage During Pandemic, Says She's Grateful for Lifesaving Abortion Care 
Katie Couric speaks during an interview promoting the EPIX Original Documentary 'Under The Gun' on May 3, 2016 in Los Angeles, California.
Katie Couric Reveals Breast Cancer Diagnosis as She Urges Others to Get Annual Mammograms
Katie Couric visits the 92NY on September 12, 2022 in New York City.
Inside Katie Couric's Longtime Cancer Prevention Advocacy: 'My Personal Mission'
30-Year-Old Learned She Had Stage 4 Cancer After Being Denied a Mammogram: ‘I Was Told I Was Too Young for Cancer’
Woman Was Denied a Mammogram at Age 30 — but Ended Up with Stage 4 Breast Cancer: 'I Was Failed by the System'
Rachel Zegler
Rachel Zegler Reveals She Had a Breast Cancer Scare at 19: 'Extremely Scary to Find'
jenny mollen and jason biggs
Jenny Mollen Says Husband Jason Biggs is a 'Hands On' Parent: 'A Great Partner to Have'
John Legend
Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Says She Can 'Finally' Feel Her Baby: 'Don't Need to Text My Doc'
Chrissy Teigen Shares Bump Pictures in a Photo Dump from Family Vacation
Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Says Loss of Her Baby Son Jack Was Actually a Life-Saving Abortion
Philecia La'Bounty, denied a mammogram eight months before she was eventually diagnosed with breast cancer
Woman Told She Was Too Young for a Mammogram — 8 Months Later She Was Diagnosed with Stage 4 Breast Cancer
Jenny Mollen & Jason Biggs rollout
Jenny Mollen and Jason Biggs Reveal Their NYC Home — and Why They Have a Ghost to Thank for It
texas woman miscarriage
Beauty YouTuber Forced to Carry Dead Fetus for 2 Weeks After Miscarriage Due to Abortion Ban
https://www.instagram.com/p/CcqoqTFvVEJ/ jennymollen Verified 14 years ago, two people who'd known each other for only 9 months drove to a Calabasas fedEx Kinkos in their pajamas and got married. Who knows if that FedEx was even real or a figment of our imaginations or if the woman who married us was a licensed justice of the peace or just some down on her luck actress looking to make a quick 300 bucks. We may never know if our union is truly recognized by the state of California or if what happened that Earth Day wasn't just some psychedelic mushroom trip but what has come out of it has been mind bending, life altering and nothing short of a miracle. Happy Anniversary, Jason fucking Biggs. Thank you for taking this trip w me. (Ps. Do you think this is a cute pic of you? My editors said no. But I really want to use it in the @dictatorlunches book. I know you sort of have only half your neck but I insisted you would be fine with it. As a precaution I figured this would be a good way to gage your thoughts. So.... what do you think? Edited · 1h
Jenny Mollen Jokes She's Not Sure If She's Legally Married to Jason Biggs on Their 14th Anniversary
Olivia Newton-John
Olivia Newton-John's First Mammogram Didn't Detect Breast Cancer: 'Trust Your Instincts'
Cynthia Bailey Instagram
'RHOA' Alum Cynthia Bailey Shares Mother Is Recovering from Breast Cancer Surgery: 'Now We Pray and Wait'
Nicki Minaj, Rita Moreno and Hilarie Burton
Celebrities Who Have Shared Their Abortion Stories to Help Women Feel Less Alone
ABC's "The View" - Season 21
'The View' Co-Host Joy Behar Says She 'Almost Died' from Ectopic Pregnancy in 1979