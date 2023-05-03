Jenny Craig Reportedly Shutting Down All Operations After Four Decades

Jenny Craig, the weight loss and nutrition business, will reportedly close its doors “due to its inability to secure additional financing”

By
Vanessa Etienne
Vanessa Etienne

Vanessa Etienne is an Emerging Content Writer-Reporter for PEOPLE.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 3, 2023 01:01 PM
Jenny Craig tells employees it will shut its doors
Photo: Neilson Barnard/WireImage

Jenny Craig, the weight loss and nutrition business, is closing its doors after four decades, according to internal communications obtained by NBC News.

The company reportedly announced to employees in an email late Tuesday that they are shutting down "due to its inability to secure additional financing."

PEOPLE has reached out to Jenny Craig for comment.

The decision comes less than a week after Bloomberg reported that the company had about $250 million of debt and was considering a bankruptcy filing if efforts to find a buyer for its assets failed.

Jenny Craig — which was founded in 1983, has 500 weight-loss centers in the United States and Canada, and boasts "millions of successful Jenny members" — said that Friday will be the last day for corporate and salaried field employees while this past Tuesday was the last day for hourly center employees, NBC reports.

Jenny Craig tells employees it will shut its doors
Joe Raedle/Getty

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Last week, a spokesperson for Jenny Craig told CNN that the company was simply cutting back on its physical operations and transitioning to an e-commerce model, noting that there would be potential layoffs as a result.

"Like many other companies, we're currently transitioning from a brick-and-mortar retail business to a customer-friendly, e-commerce driven model. We will have more details to share in the coming weeks as our plans are solidified," the spokesperson said in a statement.

According to NBC, employees were unaware of the company's downward spiral.

In the termination letter, Jenny Craig reportedly told employees that they will receive a "final paycheck, including your full compensation earned through your last day of work and all accrued, unused paid time off."

Related Articles
Bailey McBreen, Florida Nurse Who Couldn't Stop Burping Learned She Had a Symptom of Stage 3 Cancer
Florida Nurse, 25, Who Couldn't Stop Burping Learned She Had a Symptom of Stage 3 Cancer
Aurora James
Aurora James Recalls Wanting to 'Disappear' amid Longtime Struggle with 'Destructive' Eating Disorders (Exclusive)
Keven Undergaro and Maria Menounos attend the Social Life Magazine June Cover event, celebrating Maria Menounos, on June 16, 2018 in Southampton, New York.
Maria Menounos Thought Her Husband May Have to Raise Their Baby Alone: 'We Imagined the Worst' (Exclusive)
Maria Menounos photographed at her home in Los Angeles, CA, on April 28, 2023.
Maria Menounos Reveals She Survived Pancreatic Cancer — with a Baby on the Way (Exclusive)
Surgeon General Says 'Lacking Social Connection Can Increase the Risk For Premature Death', Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy
Surgeon General Says Loneliness Is as Bad as Smoking for Premature Death
Becky and Ryan Kekula and their late son, Jackson.
Couple Wins $15 Million Settlement After Son, 6 Months, Dies During Sleep Study at Boston Children's Hospital
Therapy
How 6 Therapists Manage Bad Mental Health Days
Amy and Tammy Slaton
'1000-Lb. Sisters' ' Tammy Slaton Stands Without Walker a in New Photos with Sister Amy Slaton
Jeff Bridges Says COVID, Cancer 'Heightened the Experience of Dancing with My Mortality'
Jeff Bridges Says COVID, Cancer 'Heightened the Experience of Dancing with My Mortality' (Exclusive)
Kathy Ireland Shines a Light on the Anxiety Crisis of Our Youth in 'Anxious Nation' 
Kathy Ireland Shines a Light on the 'Terrifying' Anxiety Crisis of America's Youth in 'Anxious Nation' (Exclusive)
anxiety in the workplace
5 Tips to Help Manage Work-Related Anxiety
businesswoman working in office
Menopause Symptoms Cost Working Women in the U.S. $1.8 Billion Each Year, New Study Finds
tips for good mental health
10 Things to Try for a Quick Mental Health Boost
Stanley Tucci, Emily Blunt, Felicity Blunt
Stanley Tucci Says Emily Blunt and His Wife Felicity Had to 'Drag Me, Kicking and Screaming' to Cancer Treatments
brittany snow
Have a Friend Who's Struggling? Brittany Snow Shares Her 'Life-Changing' Tip
Michael J. Fox in "STILL: A Michael J. Fox Movie," coming soon to Apple TV+
Michael J. Fox Says 'Every Day Is Tougher' with Parkinson's Disease: 'I'm Not Gonna Be 80'