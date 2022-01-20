The singer and actress shared a video of her gym workout while promoting her song "On My Way," featured in her upcoming film Marry Me

Jennifer Lopez Shows Off Impressive Workout Routine: 'On My Way to a Better Me'

Jennifer Lopez is aiming to become "a better me" in the gym.

On Wednesday, the 52-year-old singer and actress shared a video on social media of her impressive workout routine. The mom of two showed off her ripped abs and toned arms in a black crop top and spandex as she did a series of exercises.

In the clip, Lopez used dumbbells and weighted machines for an upper body workout before laying on a bench for reverse crunches.

Followers raved in the comments about Lopez's workout, calling her "superwoman" and an "inspiration" for fitness.

The singer paired the workout video with a remixed version of her song, "On My Way," which is featured in her new romantic comedy, Marry Me.

"#OnMyWay to a better me ✨ 💪 #WorkoutWednesday," the "On the Floor" singer captioned the post before tagging the film.

In the upcoming film, which hits theaters on Feb. 11, Lopez stars as singer Kat Valdez, who spontaneously marries a math teacher (Owen Wilson) after learning her fiancé cheated on her.

Marry Me also stars Chloe Coleman, Jimmy Fallon, Maluma, Sarah Silverman, John Bradley, Michelle Buteau and Utkarsh Ambudkar, and was helmed by She-Hulk director Kat Coiro.

Lopez released "On My Way" in November, not long after she performed her new song for the first time at Global Citizen Live in September.