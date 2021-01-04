Jennifer Lopez Shows Off Her Toned Physique in Workout Snap: ‘2021 Let’s Get It’

“2021 is going to bring endless opportunities for all of us to make our dreams a reality," Jennifer Lopez recently shared on social media

Jennifer Lopez isn't waiting for tonight to hit her next workout!

The singer, 51, displayed her new-year motivation and toned physique Monday as she documented her latest sweat session on social media.

“Monday morning!! #2021 Let’s get it!!!” she wrote alongside a photograph of herself lifting at the gym. In the image, Lopez wore a strappy white top and a pair of black leggings.

Over the weekend, Lopez shared her mindset for the upcoming year, revealing that her new “mantra” is “dream on.”

“Our future is bright!!!” the star wrote alongside a post from her New Year's Rockin Eve performance, which included an electric rendition of Aerosmith's “Dream On.”

“2021 is going to bring endless opportunities for all of us to make our dreams a reality. A dream to band together and make this virus go away. A dream to be a more unified world. This felt like the perfect song to kick off 2021 and I’m so humbled and excited to have sung it last night,” she continued. “#HappyNewYear everybody.”

Jennifer Lopez

While taking the stage for the New Year’s show, Lopez also teared up as she reflected on how many lives have been lost due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“2020 is almost over. We made it. We made it,” she said. "If this year taught us anything, it taught us to be grateful for what we do have — to cherish every moment.”

"We lost too many. Too many,” she continued. "So tonight we’re going to live, we’re going to love and we’re going to dance again. And we’re going to keep on dreaming.”

During a recent interview with PEOPLE, Lopez shared that she was feeling “ready for 2021.”

"It has been a difficult year for so many and we are hoping we can all start the new one with a positive and hopeful outlook," she said. "I am looking forward to hopefully being on the road again and reconnecting with my fans. I have missed them so much! Ready for 2021."