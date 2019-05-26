Jennifer Lopez Shows Off Her Toned Abs in Workout Selfie Ahead of Her 50th Birthday Tour

Jennifer Lopez is putting in work ahead of her upcoming tour.

The 49-year-old star shared a selfie from the gym on Instagram Saturday, showing off her toned and muscled abs.

“Getting it in right before rehearsals,” she captioned the photo. “Almost tour time.”

She also shared a snippet of her workout on her Instagram story. The Hustlers star could be seen exercising her back muscles and captioned one of the stories “Gotta work before we party” — in reference to her upcoming summer tour, It’s My Party, in honor of her 50th birthday.

Following her workout, Lopez documented her arrival at rehearsal, sharing some news with fans.

RELATED: Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Do ‘Fasted Cardio’ Workouts — Here’s What You Need to Know

Image zoom Jennifer Lopez/Instagram

“Just arriving at rehearsals. First day of full run through, still two weeks before opening night,” the “Dinero” singer told followers on her story. “Super excited. Also, you know, nervous, scared that we’re gonna get it all done.”

“Do not worry!” she added. “We are bringing all of the new things into the show so a lot of moving parts in this show, but I am so ready.”

RELATED: Jennifer Lopez’s ‘It’s My Party’ Tour Will Blend Her Classic Anthems with New Hits

The new tour, which she first announced it during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in February, is her first in six years, and will traverse 25 cities across North America, kicking off in Los Angeles on June 7 and ending on July 25 in Miami, the day after the superstar’s 50th birthday on July 24.