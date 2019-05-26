Jennifer Lopez Shows Off Her Toned Abs in Workout Selfie Ahead of Her 50th Birthday Tour

The pop star is getting toned and ready for her upcoming birthday tour
Jennifer Lopez is putting in work ahead of her upcoming tour.
The 49-year-old star shared a selfie from the gym on Instagram Saturday, showing off her toned and muscled abs.
“Getting it in right before rehearsals,” she captioned the photo. “Almost tour time.”
She also shared a snippet of her workout on her Instagram story. The Hustlers star could be seen exercising her back muscles and captioned one of the stories “Gotta work before we party” — in reference to her upcoming summer tour, It’s My Party, in honor of her 50th birthday.
Following her workout, Lopez documented her arrival at rehearsal, sharing some news with fans.
“Just arriving at rehearsals. First day of full run through, still two weeks before opening night,” the “Dinero” singer told followers on her story. “Super excited. Also, you know, nervous, scared that we’re gonna get it all done.”
“Do not worry!” she added. “We are bringing all of the new things into the show so a lot of moving parts in this show, but I am so ready.”
The new tour, which she first announced it during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in February, is her first in six years, and will traverse 25 cities across North America, kicking off in Los Angeles on June 7 and ending on July 25 in Miami, the day after the superstar’s 50th birthday on July 24.
“My birthday’s in July, and so this summer I decided I wanted to do something big for my birthday because it is a big birthday,” the pop star had told DeGeneres.
“It’s just a small amount of shows,” she added, “but we’ll be out all through June and July.”
Since announcing her tour, she’s revealed that the performances will bring fans to their feet with electrifying dance routines, stunning sets and glitzy wardrobe changes to the beat of both new and classic tunes.
