Jennifer Lopez Posts Ab-Filled Gym Selfie Ahead of Her 49th Birthday: 'Now Let the Fun Begin!!'

Jennifer Lopez has her birthday suit ready!

The singer shared an ab-filled gym selfie on Sunday, just a few days ahead of her 49th birthday, which is Tuesday.

“#SundayFunday kind of…,” Lopez posted on Instagram. “Gotta get it in… now let the fun begin!! #birthdayweekbegins”

With her birthday coming up — and an even bigger one next year — the mom of two gets tons of questions about how she manages to look and feel so young.

“Listen, at some point, I’m going to age,” Lopez joked to emmy magazine. “They’ll say, ‘She looks old!’ But, right now, I’m holding it together.”

Even her boyfriend, former MLB star Alex Rodriguez, is consistently amazed by her energy.

“The other day, Alex was across the lawn, and I brought him something, and then I ran away. And he said, ‘You run like you’re 25 years old,’ ” Lopez recalled. “I haven’t stopped that pace, so I’m still at that pace, I guess. When things start aching more, it’ll be different.”

RELATED VIDEO: Jennifer Lopez Jokes She’s ‘Holding It Together’ Ahead of Turning 50: ‘At Some Point I’m Going to Age’

Her intense workout regimen likely helps. The Shades of Blue star does everything from Tracy Anderson classes to boxing to private sessions with trainer — and PEOPLE’s Health Squad member — David Kirsch.

“She’s amazing at everything,” Kirsch, the owner of Madison Square Club, previously told PEOPLE. “She’s genetically blessed, she’s physically gifted with an incredible amount of physical energy, but also this beautiful amount of mental and emotional energy.”

“She’s very connected to her body, and she’s got crazy discipline. And I’m not just saying that — it’s a pleasure to work with someone who is as dialed into her overall wellness as Jennifer is. When she shows up and I get 500 percent. There’s no phoning in the workout.”