Celebrity trainer Tracy Anderson tells PEOPLE how clients have been keeping up with their workouts and letting music motivate them

Tracy Anderson Shares How Gwyneth Paltrow and Jennifer Lopez Pivoted Workouts During COVID-19: 'Something New'

Gwyneth Paltrow and Jennifer Lopez have managed to stick with their fitness commitments during the COVID-19 pandemic by altering their routines.

Although the celebrities rely on various methods to stay fit, trainer Tracy Anderson says she swapped her clients' in-person workouts to Zoom calls. "I had a long stretch of working with [Jennifer] and I did actually work out with her [for a] long time on Zoom," the fitness guru tells PEOPLE of Lopez, 52. "Gwyneth and I worked out together yesterday in masks, we were both in masks. That was something new."

While the Goop founder has adapted well to the safety measure, Anderson admits it's been a challenge for some clients.

"Especially masks in the heat and humidity," Anderson says of dealing with the changes. "And a lot of my clients during this pandemic, especially in the beginning, I pivoted really fast because I didn't know that people were going to need to keep moving or they were just going to get fear-locked."

Anderson notes that Lopez's musical background may have something to do with her drive in the gym.

"With her, she's just extraordinary. She is an amazing person to move with because she really doesn't put roadblocks in her way," Anderson shares.

While you won't find Lopez on Anderson's mix, the trainer says she's a huge fan of Lopez's music and loves watching her work out to it.

"She's not a client that says, 'I don't like that song or move or whatever.' I think because music is so her, she can get into just about any song," Anderson says. "She does have such good taste."

Paltrow, 49, who was married to Coldplay frontman Chris Martin for 13 years, also has a solid ear when it comes to her music motivation.

"Gwyneth loves everything Beyoncé. She loves to move to Beyoncé," Anderson says. "I mean, who doesn't?"