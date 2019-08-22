Jennifer Lopez Shows Off Her Boxing Skills in Workout Video with Fiancé Alex Rodriguez

Is there anything Jennifer Lopez can’t do?

The mega-star added boxing to her long list of skills in a workout video shared on Thursday by fiancé Alex Rodriguez, who was promoting content with the FitPlan App.

The video, which was filmed at a UFC Gym in New York, begins with Lopez, 50, practicing some jabs with the former Yankees star, 44. The footage then launches into Rodriguez and Lopez crushing their workout, which includes more boxing exercises, kettlebell lifts and machine work.

Before the video fades to black, Lopez sweetly leans on her future husband’s arm.

“Take the next step to better fitness with @fitplan_app. More great content is coming soon! Link in bio to sign ⬆️!” Rodriguez said in the caption. “🥊🥊 @ufcgymkendall is amazing and UFC gyms No. 2️⃣ and 3️⃣ are the way! Midtown … you’re next! #305life.”

The impressive video was reposted by FitPlan and one of the app’s trainers, Jen Selter, who wrote, “Yesss @arod and @jlo @fitplan_app Fam” on her Instagram Stories.

Rodriguez also shared FitPlan’s video of the pair working out on his IG Story, which asked fans, “Who’s ready for us to drop @arod’s #FitPlan?”

The couple seem to love working out together and shared another video getting their sweat on earlier this month on Rodriguez’s YouTube page.

Image zoom Alex Rodriguez, Jennifer Lopez

That video goes through a pre-show exercise routine near the Dallas Cowboys’ practice field — and even though Lopez crushes it, all she can talk about is how hungry she is for sweets.

“I want comfort, you know what I mean?” she said in the video. “But that’s like the devil; it’s like the little demons coming to get you. You have to feed yourself better, you know. But after a show I just want a cookie, I want a cupcake, I feel like I’ve just danced for two hours so I want something. But I can’t.”

“I’m hungry. I’m hungry,” she said later in the video. “I want to eat some food.”

Image zoom Jen Selter's Instagram

Image zoom Alex Rodriguez

But all of that self-discipline has paid off — not only does she have envy-inducing abs, but the “Medicine” singer is doing better than ever after her raucous 50th birthday bash last month.

“For Jennifer, turning 50 is something she is embracing,” a source close to the pop star told PEOPLE back in July. “She is in the best place in so many ways. Her family is doing well, her career is still fun for her and she is very excited about planning her wedding to Alex.”

In addition to regularly hitting the gym, Lopez and Rodriguez recently returned back from a trip to Israel with their kids.