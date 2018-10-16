Jennifer Lopez Shows Off Her Ridiculous Abs in a Post-Workout Selfie: 'We Never Quit'

Jennifer Lopez is holding on tight to the title of fittest mom on the block.

The singer, 49, showed off her ridiculously ripped ab muscles in a post-workout selfie on Monday, and gave a shout out to her outfit from clothing brand Niyama Sol, which includes lyrics to her song “On the Floor.”

“My life and career are centered around my passions and doing things that make me happy,” Lopez wrote. “These [pants] are the latest from my Vanguard collection called Love? If you can see they feature lyrics to “On the Floor.” We never quit, we never rest on the floor. Gettin it in today and everyday…get yours!!!”

The mom to twins Emme and Max, 10, sticks to an intense workout regimen that includes classes with Tracy Anderson, boxing and private sessions with trainer and PEOPLE Health Squad member David Kirsch.

“She’s amazing at everything,” Kirsch, the owner of Madison Square Club, previously told PEOPLE. “She’s genetically blessed, she’s physically gifted with an incredible amount of physical energy, but also this beautiful amount of mental and emotional energy.”

And Lopez never lets her motivation lag, Kirsch added.

“She’s very connected to her body, and she’s got crazy discipline. And I’m not just saying that — it’s a pleasure to work with someone who is as dialed into her overall wellness as Jennifer is,” he said. “When she shows up and I get 500 percent. There’s no phoning in the workout.”