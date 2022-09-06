Jennifer Lawrence Talks End of 'Roe v. Wade,' Says She Almost Had an Abortion in Her 20s

In her cover interview for the October issue of Vogue, Jennifer Lawrence says she “one hundred percent intended” to get an abortion in her 20s but suffered a miscarriage

Published on September 6, 2022 12:12 PM
VOGUE'S OCTOBER 2022 COVER STAR IS JENNIFER LAWRENCE.
Jennifer Lawrence for Vogue. Photo: Tina Barney/Vogue

Jennifer Lawrence is opening up about almost getting an abortion several years ago.

In the October issue of Vogue, the actress, 32, shared how she almost went through the procedure in her early 20s and reflected on the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, a ruling that eliminated the constitutional right to abortion.

The star said that she "one hundred percent intended to get an abortion" at the time but suffered a miscarriage. She also revealed that she had a second miscarriage while filming Don't Look Up.

Lawrence, who is now a new mom, said the overturning of Roe has "deeply enraged" her as she thinks of all of the people — especially young ones — whose options are now limited.

"I remember a million times thinking about it while I was pregnant. Thinking about the things that were happening to my body. And I had a great pregnancy. I had a very fortunate pregnancy," she told the outlet. "But every single second of my life was different. And it would occur to me sometimes: What if I was forced to do this?"

"It's too personal to a female's existence to watch white men debate over uteruses when they from the bottom of their hearts can't find a clitoris," she added.

VOGUE'S OCTOBER 2022 COVER STAR IS JENNIFER LAWRENCE.
Jennifer Lawrence on the cover of Vogue. Tina Barney/Vogue

The Academy Award winner, who grew up in Kentucky in a conservative household, told Vogue that it's been difficult to navigate the differing political stances within her family regarding women's rights.

"I can't f— with people who aren't political anymore. You live in the United States of America. You have to be political. It's too dire. Politics are killing people," Lawrence said.

"I don't want to disparage my family, but I know that a lot of people are in a similar position with their families," she added. "How could you raise a daughter from birth and believe that she doesn't deserve equality? How?"

Lawrence has been vocal about her pro-choice stance and her support for abortion rights.

Last year, she attended the Rally for Abortion Justice in Washington, D.C., holding a sign that read, "Women can't be free if they don't control their bodies."

