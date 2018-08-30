Jennifer Lawrence Admits She Isn't 'Very Strict' When It Comes to Her Diet

Jennifer Lawrence is revealing how she keeps in shape while indulging in some of her beloved foods.

The Oscar-winning actress, 28, opened up about her diet and exercise in an interview with Vogue published on Thursday. Lawrence, who has been outspoken in the past about what she eats, admits there are certain things about staying fit she doesn’t care for.

“I don’t like when people say, ‘I only do this or eat this,’ ” she said. “Because I eat. I’m not very strict with my diet: If I want a piece of pizza, I eat a piece of pizza. But I do work out more than normal because I have a certain way that I want to look, and a way that I want to fit into my clothes.”

Lawrence added, “I get photographed when I’m not asking for it, so there’s added pressure to look and feel your best. For me, it’s easier to put that extra effort into the gym instead of putting the extra effort into the gym instead of putting the extra effort into: ‘Oh no, I can’t eat that.’ ”

In 2012, Lawrence told Elle in an interview she would never “starve myself for a part.”

“I don’t want little girls to be like, ‘Oh, I want to look like Katniss, so I’m going to skip dinner,’ ” she said. “That’s something I was really conscious of during training when you’re trying to get your body to look exactly right. I was trying to get my body to look fit and strong — not thin and underfed.”

She added, “I eat like a caveman, I’ll be the only actress who doesn’t have anorexia rumors. In Hollywood, I’m obese. I’m considered a fat actress.”

The star revealed how her diet changed when she prepared to portray a former Russian ballerina in Red Sparrow.

Speaking to Vanity Fair for their March 2018 issue, Lawrence said the film “was the first time that I was really hungry and disciplined.”

“I can’t be in character as an ex-ballerina and not feel like an ex-ballerina,” she explained.

Lawrence admitted she had a “meltdown” after only eating “five banana chips.”

“I can’t work on a diet. I’m hungry. I’m standing on my feet. I need more energy,” she said.