Jennifer Lawrence Assumed Friend Amy Schumer's Liposuction 'Would Be a Secret ... and Then It Wasn't!'

When Amy Schumer publicly revealed that she had gotten liposuction, the announcement came as a bit of a shock to Jennifer Lawrence.

The Hunger Games star, 32, told The New Yorker that she assumed her friend's procedure was going to be kept private.

"When she got liposuction, I just assumed that would be a secret. And then . . . it wasn't!" Lawrence said. "It's a part of her — I hate using this word — relatability. In some ways, it's benefitted her. Look at her obviously successful career."

Schumer, 41, is not shy about sharing her life with fans and social media followers, even making jokes about herself when it comes to her experiences with recent surgeries and mental health.

"I don't know why I don't have any boundaries," Schumer told the outlet. "I just don't."

Schumer shared in January that she decided to get liposuction after struggling with her body image. She decided it was important to be open about the procedure because she didn't want people to think that she had slimmed down naturally.

"I wanted to share it with people, just because I can't lie about myself," the comedian told Hoda Kotb on her podcast Making Space with Hoda Kotb. "I just can't do it. I can't be like, 'Yeah, crunches. And I've just been eating smoked salmon,' you know? So I had to be real."

But Schumer also felt conflicted talking about the procedure when it's prohibitively expensive for many people.

"I was feeling bad because it's, like, such a privilege thing," she said. "And I'm like, 'Well, you know, people with money, they also drive nice cars' … So, my 'nice car' is that I had, you know … a liter of fat sucked out of my belly."

Schumer has said that she's now 170 lbs. after the surgery, but it wasn't about the number on the scale or to fit into some Hollywood ideal.

"It's not about needing to be slamming, because I've never been famous for being hot, but I'd reached a place where I was tired of looking at myself in the mirror," she previously told The Hollywood Reporter.

Schumer said she realized that the part of her stomach just above her C-section scar from giving birth to her son Gene wasn't going to improve with small changes like "grilled chicken and walks," and she opted for a more aggressive treatment once she was healed from having her uterus and appendix removed last September, which she did to end her endometriosis pain.

"I healed well, and I was like, can I get lipo? And I got lipo and I'm feeling really good," she said in March during an appearance on Chelsea Handler's podcast Dear Chelsea.

"I just wanted to say that, because if anybody sees me in pictures or anything and they're like, she looks thinner, and whatever: it's because I had a surgery," Schumer added. "It's too hard, and I just want to be real about it."

In May, the star said she was in her "prime" and hoping to be healthier and stronger heading into the summer.

"C section. Hysterectomy. Lipo. This summer is about letting the love in," she wrote in an Instagram post. "Trying to be healthy and strong for myself and my family. I want to feel hot too. In my prime. Let's go. Who's with me?"