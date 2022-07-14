Jennifer Grey Details Life-Changing Abortion, Says She's 'Heartbroken' After End of Roe v. Wade

The Dirty Dancing star also applauded her beloved film for portraying the reality of abortion when the procedure was illegal

Jennifer Grey is among countless women who are sharing their abortion stories following the Supreme Court's reversal of Roe v. Wade, which eliminated the constitutional right to an abortion.

"I feel so emotional," the Dirty Dancing star, 62, told the Los Angeles Times of the ruling, which reversed nearly 50 years of precedent. "Even though I've seen it coming, even though we've been hearing what's coming, it doesn't feel real."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The actress alludes to her own experience with abortion in her memoir, Out of the Corner, where she discusses her rebellious moments as a teenager.

"When I try to imagine my own daughter at 16, playing house, essentially living with a grown-ass man, doing tons of blow, popping Quaaludes, and going to Studio [54] — not to mention being lied to, cheated on, then gifted with various and sundry STDs and unwanted pregnancies, it makes me feel physically ill," she wrote. "No teenager should be swimming in waters that dark."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Jennifer Grey - Out of the Corner Credit: Ballantine Books

Grey told the Times that though she was careful with birth control and felt empowered by her sexual freedom as a young adult, making the decision to have an abortion took a toll on her.

"It's such a grave decision. And it stays with you," she admitted before assuring it was the right decision for herself.

"I wouldn't have my life. I wouldn't have had the career I had, I wouldn't have had anything," Grey added. "And it wasn't for lack of taking it seriously. I'd always wanted a child. I just didn't want a child as a teenager. I didn't want a child where I was [at] in my life."

It wasn't until the star was 41 that she gave birth to her daughter Stella, now 20, with ex-husband Clark Gregg.

Reflecting on the experience, Grey said she's "heartbroken" by the overturn of Roe v. Wade.

"This is just so fundamentally wrong," she added, "and it is sounding a bell for all women to rise up and use their voice now because we have assumed, since 1973, that our choice was safe and that it was never going to be overturned."

The actress then detailed how appreciative she was that Dirty Dancing portrayed a pro-choice message.

In the beloved 1987 film, which was set in 1963 before Roe, Penny (Cynthia Rhodes) grapples with an unplanned pregnancy and undergoes an illegal abortion which leads to a botched procedure and difficult recovery.