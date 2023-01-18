Jennifer Garner Shares Tough Workout Video and Teases Her Kids It Will 'Haunt Them When They're 50'

The star and mom of three showed off her high-intensity routine on Instagram

Published on January 18, 2023 05:33 PM
Jennifer Garner workout
Photo: Jennifer Garner/Instagram

Jennifer Garner is working on her fitness goals.

On Wednesday, the mom of three went on Instagram to share a glimpse of her workout routine, which includes box jumps, squats, burpees and a Bosu ball.

"If your kids call your workout Jazzercise and it nearly kills you to complete it, do you have the right to video yourself and put it out there to haunt them when they are fifty? 👟🤷🏻‍♀️👯‍♀️: @bethjnicely @thelimitfit)," she joked in the video's caption.

In the video, the actress, 50, smiles as she tackles the high-intensity workout. Shortly after sharing it on her social media account, Garner was applauded by many of her famous friends.

Food Network star Giada De Laurentiis left two hand-clapping emojis in the comment section, while Julianne Moore opted to comment with a fire emoji. Comedian Chelsea Handler expressed that the routine "is pretty hardcore," while Kerri Washington focused on Garner's fun workout attire, writing in the comment section, "the legwarmers 🙌🏾."

Garner — who shares children Samuel Garner, 10, Violet Anne, 17, and Seraphina Rose Elizabeth, 13, with ex-husband Ben Affleck — has candidly opened up about how becoming a mom affected her outlook on health and fitness.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/jennifer-garner" data-inlink="true">Jennifer Garner</a> poses with her children Violet Affleck, Seraphina Rose Elizabeth Affleck and Samuel Garner Affleck at her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, August 20, 2018 in Hollywood, California
ROBYN BECK/AFP

During an appearance on a March 2021 episode of the Happy Mum, Happy Baby podcast, she told host Giovanna Fletcher that some women's bodies are able to "bounce right back" after having kids, but she's just "not one of them."

"There are some incredible women whose bodies just, no matter how many babies they have, they bounce right back to that slim-hipped, no stomach," she expressed. "It's incredible. I have so many girlfriends who have that physique, and I'm so happy for them. I am not one of them. That is not my gig."

She added: "I can work really hard, and I can be really fit and I will still look like a woman who's had three babies, and I always will."

