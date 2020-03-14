Jennifer Garner Encourages Fans to Share Their Talents After Productions Canceled Due to Coronavirus

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments and visit our coronavirus hub.

While the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) is causing cancellations of performances around the world, Jennifer Garner is making sure people’s talents will still be seen.

On Friday, the actress shared her feelings of empathy for the many performers out there who would no longer get the chance to go on stage as the nation faces the coronavirus pandemic.

Instead of missing out on a performance completely, Garner, 47, is encouraging people to share videos of their routines so they can be watched by a social media audience.

“This time of year has so many people, from preschoolers to professionals, working their tails off to perform. And now — the games, the meets, the recitals, the productions, big and small — are shut down,” the mom of three shared in an Instagram. “Well, the show must go on, people!!!”

Garner asked performers of all genres to “break out your oboes, belt out your torch song, run in place” and in return, Garner promises to “show it to the world.”

“To the Elsas and Matildas; to the Willy Lomans and Romeos. Not to mention the flautists, the pianists, the gymnasts, the shot-putter. We want to SEE—show us what you’ve got!! 🌟,” the star captioned the post.

Also, Broadway star Laura Benanti shared a similar message, asking anyone “meant to perform in your High School musical and it was canceled please post yourself singing,” using the hashtag Sunshine Songs.

The Sound of Music Live! actress explained in an Instagram video that having a show canceled is “a bummer because I know for so many of us, I know for me, my high school musical was a lifesaver.”

Benanti continued, “So if you would like to sing a song that you are not going to get to sing now, and tag me, I want to see you. I want to hear it.”

Both Garner and Benati’s kindhearted posts received lots of praise for boosting people’s spirits during the tumultuous time.

“I love this. Spread that sunshine, woman!” The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel star Rachel Brosnahan commented on Benati’s post.

Image zoom Presley Ann/FilmMagic; Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images

“LOVE THIS!!!” added Modern Family‘s Jesse Tyler Ferguson.

Also doing her part to help performers while many entertainment professionals are out of work — Broadway is going dark until April 13 — is actress Stephanie J. Block.

✅ — Stephanie J. Block (@StephanieJBlock) March 13, 2020

After coming across a Twitter thread looking to give back to theater workers, the Tony winner has been sending money to people who lost their jobs now that the theaters are closed.

As seen in several tweets, Block responds with a green checkmark as a way to signal that she sent the person money.