Jennifer Garner on Her Body Transformation Since Having Kids: I 'Look Like a Woman Who's Had 3 Babies'

Jennifer Garner is getting candid about how her body has changed after welcoming three children.

The Yes Day star, 48, opened up about the transformation on Monday's episode of the Happy Mum, Happy Baby podcast, telling host Giovanna Fletcher that some women's bodies are able to "bounce right back" after having kids, but she's just "not one of them."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"There are some incredible women whose bodies just, no matter how many babies they have, they bounce right back to that slim-hipped, no stomach," she explained. "It's incredible. I have so many girlfriends who have that physique, and I'm so happy for them. I am not one of them. That is not my gig."

The actress — who shares son Samuel Garner, 9, and daughters Violet Anne, 15, and Seraphina Rose Elizabeth, 12, with ex-husband Ben Affleck — continued, "I can work really hard, and I can be really fit and I will still look like a woman who's had three babies, and I always will."

Image zoom Jennifer Garner | Credit: Splash News Online

Garner also spoke about a 2014 appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, during which she addressed pregnancy rumors and defended her changing body after welcoming three kids.

At the time, the Alias alum said, "I am not pregnant, but I've had three kids and there is a bump. From now on, ladies, I will have a bump, and it will be my baby bump. Let's just all settle in and get used to it. It's not going anywhere. Its name is Violet, Sam and Sera."

Looking back at the experience, Garner said on the podcast, "I just thought, I might as well address it and Ellen [DeGeneres] was so sweet to let me. But I just felt like we might as well?"

However, according to the mother of three, she's still facing pregnancy speculation to this day because of her figure.

RELATED VIDEO: Jennifer Garner Reacts to Commenter Who Asked If She's Pregnant: 'We Can Lay That Pupper to Rest'

"It's still happening. I'm 48, and I'm single," Garner said. "And it's still happening, so you might as well take that bull by the horns."

"It's just a body. Be grateful to it. It carried you this far. It carried babies for you. What else do you want? My goodness," she added.

In September, Garner had to set the record straight about baby rumors, telling an Instagram user that she is not pregnant, "and never will be" again, after the commenter asked her whether she is expecting.

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

"I am 48, have three healthy kids, and am not—and never will be—pregnant. We can lay that pupper to rest," Garner wrote, as captured by the Comments By Celebs account. "Have I gained the Covid 19? Possibly. But that is another story 😂🍕🌮🍩🍫🍷."

A month later, Garner repeated a similar sentiment after she posted a photo of herself holding a jack-o'-lantern and fans mistakenly thought she was announcing a pregnancy.