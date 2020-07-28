Jennifer Aniston Keeps Rewearing Her Tie-Dye Face Mask — and We Found 8 Lookalikes

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

When Jennifer Aniston finds a style that she loves, she sticks to it. Case in point: her simple and always elegant red carpet looks, her signature golden locks, and her favorite Rag & Bone jeans. Most recently, the star has been seen sporting a new go-to accessory (and even snapped a selfie in it while matching with her BFF Courteney Cox) — a blue tie-dye cloth face mask.

Aniston has been using her huge social media following to spread awareness by encouraging followers and fans to “#wearamask and encourage others around you to do the same,” even going as far to share a heartbreaking photo of a friend who she says is fighting for his life due to coronavirus. Of course, being the style icon that she is, it comes as no surprise that Aniston has been wearing a face covering in the trendiest print of the summer — tie dye. Heck, she even wore it again this past weekend to celebrate Sandra Bullock’s birthday!

While we can never get enough of the actress’ sense of style, seeing her wear a fashionable tie-dye mask on multiple occasions is making us want to wear one, too. So we picked out eight similar blue styles — equally as colorful and comfortable — to help you get Aniston’s look. While Aniston and Cox opted for a light blue tie-dye, we’ve included a variety of blue hues and tie-dye patterns from Etsy, Amazon, Revolve, and Everlane (which is even available in a five-pack of multiple colors), so you can really make it your own.

If you, like us, are looking to get your hands on a cool Jennifer Aniston-inspired tie-dye print mask, scroll down to shop eight of our favorite affordable picks now.

