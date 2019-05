Aniston started focusing on her diet early in her career after an agent told her she didn’t get a part because she was “too chubby.”

“I was like, ‘What?!’ ” she told PEOPLE in 2016.

Though she didn’t take the comment too seriously at first, Aniston soon realized that her “diet was terrible.”

“Milk shakes and French fries with gravy [laughs]. It was a good thing to start paying attention.”

These days, Aniston urges body acceptance.

“It’s time to just stop thinking beauty is in the shape of a size 4 and the right butt size and the right waist size and the right measurements,” she said in 2018. “It’s just old. We’ve done it. We’ve been there. Let’s move on.”