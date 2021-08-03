Jennifer Aniston Says She Cut Ties with 'a Few People' Over Vaccination Status: 'It's a Real Shame'

"I feel it's your moral and professional obligation," Jennifer Aniston said of disclosing COVID-19 vaccination status, as she revealed she cut ties with "a few people" over the issue

Jennifer Aniston is not taking any chances when it comes to COVID-19.

The Golden Globe winner, 52, recently admitted that she had to cut ties with a few people in her "weekly routine" over their vaccination status. "There's still a large group of people who are anti-vaxxers or just don't listen to the facts. It's a real shame," she said in InStyle's September cover interview.

"I've just lost a few people in my weekly routine who have refused or did not disclose [whether or not they had been vaccinated], and it was unfortunate," Aniston continued. "I feel it's your moral and professional obligation to inform, since we're not all podded up and being tested every single day. It's tricky because everyone is entitled to their own opinion — but a lot of opinions don't feel based in anything except fear or propaganda."

She's been an advocate for social distancing and other COVID-19 precautions since the pandemic began in March 2020. Aniston previously pleaded with her 37.7 million followers to wear a mask last June. "This simple and effective recommendation is being politicized at the expense of peoples' lives. And it really shouldn't be a debate," she wrote on Instagram at the time.

Aniston continued to urge the use of face masks a month later, revealing that her friend Kevin was hospitalized with COVID. "Just think about those who've already suffered through this horrible virus," she captioned a photo of Kevin hooked up to machines. "Do it for your family. And most of all yourself. Covid affects all ages."

The Friends star also cited the pandemic and a lack of social distancing for the delay of the show's reunion special, which recently earned an Emmy Award nomination for outstanding variety special (pre-recorded).

"Unfortunately it's very sad that we had to move it again," Aniston told Deadline in August. "It was, 'How do we do this with live audiences?' This is not a safe time. Period. That's the bottom line. It's not a safe time to do it."