Jennie Garth Shares Impressive Workout Video: 'Let's Choose to Take Care of Ourselves'

The 90210 star shared a video on Instagram showing off her intense full-body workout

By
Vanessa Etienne
Vanessa Etienne

Published on May 17, 2023 02:49 PM
Jennie Garth
Photo: Jennie Garth

Jennie Garth is going hard in the gym.

On Monday, the 90210 star, 50, posted a video on Instagram giving her followers a glimpse at her intense private workout.

In the clip, the actress completes her full-body workout, which featured weight lifting, mountain climbers, push-ups, sit-ups, lunges, and more before finishing with some stretches.

"It's time! Let's do this… let's choose to take care of ourselves, together💕" Garth captioned the post. "I love sharing my private workouts with you all and hearing how it's motivating you! So keep messaging me…. and I'll keep motivating you, deal? 👊🏻😘 🖤JG #ichooseme #fit #fitnessjourney #healthy #monday#mondaymotivation."

In March, Garth opened up to PEOPLE about finding a way to work with her joint pain five years after she was diagnosed with arthritis.

"Going to a doctor or a specialist and getting that diagnosis is key, because from that knowledge, we can do our work," she told PEOPLE. Once she was diagnosed, she said "it spurred me into being more physically active and working with a trainer."

The actress, who suffers from osteoarthritis, the most common form of arthritis which sees the breakdown of cartilage within joints, said she mainly struggles with pain in her wrists and knees. When she's working out, she focuses on those problem areas. "I just keep working those joints out, I keep using those joints so that there's no sedentary time for the arthritis to creep in anywhere I don't want it."

Her exercise routine consists of weight training up to three times a week, to "keep my muscles and my bones adhered and working well together."

She's also taken up golf, a new sport and hobby for her, though she says her wrist can occasionally cause problems.

"There's some wrist stuff that I feel that annoys me when I feel it because I'm like, 'Oh no, this is going to mess with my golf swing.' "

"Because I have little feelings in my hands, my wrists, my knuckles, those areas, so opening jars [is difficult]. I just hand it to somebody else now and don't even worry about it. 'Can you open this for me? Great. Thanks.'"

