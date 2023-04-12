Jenna Wolfe Undergoes Mastectomy After Testing Positive for BRCA Cancer Gene

Jenna Wolfe is focused on her recovery.

The former NBC anchor, 49, revealed in an Instagram post on Tuesday that she underwent a mastectomy after testing positive for the BRCA-1 breast cancer gene. The procedure was Wolfe's second treatment after having had a hysterectomy in March.

"Mastectomy behind me. All that's left now is recovery and healing… The most important part. The hardest part," wrote Wolfe alongside a picture of her lying on a hospital bed.

The mom-of-two shared that her children have been a source of strength in the process, writing: "I FaceTimed with my kids tonight, and the little said to me, 'You always say we can do hard things, mama. Now we're telling you the same thing. You got this. We love you.'"

In her Instagram story, Wolfe also praised her mom, who she said "just beat" stage 3 breast cancer and was sleeping on the couch next to her while she was in the hospital.

"I'm a lucky girl," she added, sharing a video of her in the early morning hours.

Jenna Wolfe/Instagram

The former Today show correspondent closed off her health update by announcing that she was "heading home" alongside a photo of herself sitting in a chair while dressed in casual attire.

"It's time to heal ... everything," she wrote.

Wolfe announced in an Instagram post that she opted to have the procedures after learning that she carried the gene in February.

Jenna Wolfe/Instagram

"About a month ago, I tested positive for the BRCA-1 breast cancer gene (meaning my chances of getting breast and ovarian cancer are… well… really high), leaving me little wiggle room to 'mull over my choices,'" she shared. "So without a ton of options, I stared down my fears, took a deep breath, and opted for two pretty big surgeries."

"My hysterectomy is the first. It's not fun, not easy, not at all pleasant (I'm terrified of needles) but it's something I need to do," Wolfe said. "The second surgery, the bigger one, will be in 2 weeks. Happy to share more with anyone going through something similar."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

According to the National Cancer Institute, BCRA1 and BCRA2 are genes that produce proteins that help repair damaged DNA. When someone inherits harmful variants of one of the two genes, they developed an increased risk of several types of cancers, that include breast and ovarian cancer.

The institute explains on its website that "people who have inherited a harmful variant in BRCA1 and BRCA2 also tend to develop cancer at younger ages than people who do not have such a variant. "