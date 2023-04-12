Jenna Wolfe Undergoes Mastectomy After Testing Positive for BRCA Cancer Gene

The former NBC anchor underwent her second procedure after learning she carried the BRCA cancer gene in February

By
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez

Ingrid Vasquez is a Digital News Writer at PEOPLE. She graduated from The University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor in Journalism. Before joining the team, she worked as an Editor at FanSided and provided work in the celebrity and lifestyle space for brands that include Teen Vogue, Cosmopolitan, EW, and more.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 12, 2023 10:43 PM
https://www.instagram.com/p/Cq6jvxtOCs_/?img_index=1 Verified Mastectomy behind me. All that’s left now is recovery and healing… The most important part. The hardest part. I FaceTimed with my kids tonight and the little said to me, “you always say we can do hard things, mama. Now we’re telling you the same thing. You got this. We love you.” #brca1
Photo: Jenna Wolfe/Instagram

Jenna Wolfe is focused on her recovery.

The former NBC anchor, 49, revealed in an Instagram post on Tuesday that she underwent a mastectomy after testing positive for the BRCA-1 breast cancer gene. The procedure was Wolfe's second treatment after having had a hysterectomy in March.

"Mastectomy behind me. All that's left now is recovery and healing… The most important part. The hardest part," wrote Wolfe alongside a picture of her lying on a hospital bed.

The mom-of-two shared that her children have been a source of strength in the process, writing: "I FaceTimed with my kids tonight, and the little said to me, 'You always say we can do hard things, mama. Now we're telling you the same thing. You got this. We love you.'"

In her Instagram story, Wolfe also praised her mom, who she said "just beat" stage 3 breast cancer and was sleeping on the couch next to her while she was in the hospital.

"I'm a lucky girl," she added, sharing a video of her in the early morning hours.

https://www.instagram.com/stories/jennawolfe/3079210643920854363/
Jenna Wolfe/Instagram

The former Today show correspondent closed off her health update by announcing that she was "heading home" alongside a photo of herself sitting in a chair while dressed in casual attire.

"It's time to heal ... everything," she wrote.

Wolfe announced in an Instagram post that she opted to have the procedures after learning that she carried the gene in February.

https://www.instagram.com/stories/jennawolfe/3079210643920854363/
Jenna Wolfe/Instagram

"About a month ago, I tested positive for the BRCA-1 breast cancer gene (meaning my chances of getting breast and ovarian cancer are… well… really high), leaving me little wiggle room to 'mull over my choices,'" she shared. "So without a ton of options, I stared down my fears, took a deep breath, and opted for two pretty big surgeries."

"My hysterectomy is the first. It's not fun, not easy, not at all pleasant (I'm terrified of needles) but it's something I need to do," Wolfe said. "The second surgery, the bigger one, will be in 2 weeks. Happy to share more with anyone going through something similar."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

According to the National Cancer Institute, BCRA1 and BCRA2 are genes that produce proteins that help repair damaged DNA. When someone inherits harmful variants of one of the two genes, they developed an increased risk of several types of cancers, that include breast and ovarian cancer.

The institute explains on its website that "people who have inherited a harmful variant in BRCA1 and BRCA2 also tend to develop cancer at younger ages than people who do not have such a variant. "

Related Articles
Former NBC Anchor Jenna Wolfe Reveals She Had a Hysterectomy: 'I'm a Little Scared' https://www.instagram.com/p/CqYp3-7Pvm0/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y%3D
Former NBC Anchor Jenna Wolfe Reveals She Had a Hysterectomy: 'I'm a Little Scared'
Samantha Harris rollout 4/10
Samantha Harris Says She Is 'Healthier Than Ever' After Surviving Breast Cancer (EXCLUSIVE)
Chris Evert attends the 30TH Annual Chris Evert Pro-Celebrity Tennis Classic Gala & Dinner
Tennis Great Chris Evert Reveals She's Cancer-Free After Sister's Death from Same Disease
https://www.instagram.com/stories/bsmp2/3023646834913039215/?hl=en
Bristol Palin Says She 'Finally Feels Normal' After Ninth Breast Reconstruction Surgery 'Felt Like a Setback'
Zach Roloff Post Brain Surgery
Zach Roloff Shares Health Update While Recovering from Brain Surgery: 'Happy to Be Home'
Shelly Battista
Cancer Survivor Welcomes Identical Twins After Her Ovaries Were Removed During Treatment
Sharon Stone poses at "An Unforgettable Evening" benefiting the Women's Cancer Research Fund
Sharon Stone Reflects on Breast Tumor Surgery: 'Don't Ever Feel Compelled Not to Get a Mammogram'
Doja Cat/Instagram
Doja Cat Reveals She Had Breast Surgery, Liposuction: 'I'm Healing Really Fast'
Brooklinn Khoury
Brooklinn Khoury's Health Journey — from Pitbull Attack to Final Surgery
Heba Salama
'Biggest Loser's Heba Salama Opens Up About Life After the Show — and Testing Positive for BRCA2
Sadie Grace LeNoble and Christina Applegate
All About Christina Applegate's Daughter Sadie Grace LeNoble
https://www.instagram.com/stories/bsmp2/3023646834913039215/?hl=en
Bristol Palin Says 'Healing Is Fine' After Ninth Breast Reconstruction Surgery: 'Finally On the Mend'
Chrishell Stause Reveals She Had Surgery to Remove Ovarian Cyst
Chrishell Stause Reveals Surgery to Remove Ovarian Cyst: 'Feeling Good and Being Looked After'
Samantha Harris
Samantha Harris Was Misdiagnosed for Months After Her Mammogram Came Back Clear: 'It Was Breast Cancer'
‘Bachelor’ star Megan Marx reveals rare, debilitating neurological diagnosis
'Bachelor' Star Megan Marx Talks Redoing Her Breast Implants and Coping with Her Neurological Disorder
TAORMINA, ITALY - JUNE 18: Jeremy Renner attends Baume & Mercier - 62 Taormina Film Fest Gala Dinner on June 18, 2016 in Taormina, Italy. (Photo by Venturelli/Getty Images)
Jeremy Renner Shares Video of Himself in His Hospital Bed amid Recovery from Snowplow Accident