Jenna Jameson Reveals She Feared She Couldn't Lose Weight Sober as She Shares Before & After Photos

Jenna Jameson is opening up about the strain not being able to lose weight had on her mental health after giving birth to her daughter Batel Lu.

The former adult film actress, 44, shared a before and after photo of herself on Instagram Monday.

“Let’s talk about the mental aspect of losing weight and getting healthy. I’m going to be honest with you, when I was heavy I hated leaving the house. I felt judged,” Jameson wrote. “I felt eyes on me everywhere. I could hear others internal monologue saying “damn, Jenna Jameson let herself go” ugh.”

“All of us do this, we worry so very much how we are perceived. But beyond that shallow thinking there was deeper shame. I was disappointed in myself,” she continued.

The mother of three revealed her concerns that she wouldn’t go back to a size she felt comfortable with while being sober.

“I was worried I couldn’t lose the weight Sober. I’m being real with you,” she admitted. “When I was in my addiction it was easy to stay thin. Sobriety and being overweight was new to me. I kept telling myself if I could beat addiction and stay sober, I can easily lose the weight… and I did. The healthy way.”

She added, “And as of today I can say my mental game is STRONG. I feel I can do anything, I conquered abuse, addiction, PTSD and depression. Thank you for listening and please tell me your stories below, I read every comment 💋 #weightloss#weightlossjourney #keto #ketodiet#sober #sobriety #beforeandafter#fitmom #mentalhealth.”

Jameson also shared a mirror selfie of herself on her Instagram Story wearing a white one-piece bikini while showing off her toned body.

Jameson has been open about her weight loss journey since giving birth in April 2017.

Earlier this month, Jameson shared another before and after photo of her body in a joyful post in which she told her followers she had gone from a size 16 to a size 6 in jeans.

“It’s time for another #tuesdaytransformation . Guys, I fit into size 6 jeans! 😲 the picture on the right I’m wearing size 16 jeans 😐 the fit of my clothes is catapulting me forward now, not the scale so much,” Jameson wrote in the caption.

“Oh, and can we talk about “muffin top” it’s gone! I feel like keto paired with #intermittentfasting has been my riddle solver!” she continued. “I’ve officially weaned off my poison sugar free creamer and am now drinking black coffee with stevia and coconut oil! 😋 on a side note I want to acknowledge all of you taking the leap with me to get healthier, I’m SO damn proud of you!!!! Love you guys so much!”

Jameson also previously shared in an Instagram post that since beginning the keto diet in March, she had lost 57 lbs. The diet is a very low-carb, moderate protein and high-fat eating plan.

She shared two sets of before and after photos to show her followers how much her body had changed.

“On the right, I weigh 187. On the left I’m a strong 130,” she wrote. “I was lethargic and struggled with the easiest of tasks like walking in the beach sand with Batelli. I felt slow mentally and physically.”

“I took the pic on the right for a body positive post I was going to do and decided against it because I felt anything but f—— positive,” she continued. “I’m now a little under four months on the #ketodiet and it’s not only given me physical results, I feel happier, smarter, and much more confident.”