Jenna Jameson Shares Before and After Photos as She Goes From Wearing Size 16 Jeans to Size 6

Jenna Jameson is rocking an old pair of jeans (and her new body) more than one year after giving birth.

The former adult film star, 44, has been sharing her weight loss journey since welcoming her third child, daughter Batel Lu, in April 2017. Jameson, who has been open about struggling with her postpartum body, posted a before and after photo in which she delighted in telling her followers about the progress she’s made since beginning the keto diet and “intermittent feeding.”

“It’s time for another #tuesdaytransformation . Guys, I fit into size 6 jeans! 😲 the picture on the right I’m wearing size 16 jeans 😐 the fit of my clothes is catapulting me forward now, not the scale so much,” Jameson wrote in the caption.

“Oh, and can we talk about “muffin top” it’s gone! I feel like keto paired with #intermittentfasting has been my riddle solver!” she continued. “I’ve officially weaned off my poison sugar free creamer and am now drinking black coffee with stevia and coconut oil! 😋 on a side note I want to acknowledge all of you taking the leap with me to get healthier, I’m SO damn proud of you!!!! Love you guys so much! #transformationtuesday#weightlossjourney#weightlosstransformation #keto#ketodiet #ketoweightloss.”

Last week, the mother of three shared in an Instagram post that since beginning the keto diet in March, she had lost 57 lbs. The diet is a very low-carb, moderate protein and high-fat eating plan.

She shared two sets of before and after photos to show her followers how much her body had changed.

“On the right, I weigh 187. On the left I’m a strong 130,” she wrote. “I was lethargic and struggled with the easiest of tasks like walking in the beach sand with Batelli. I felt slow mentally and physically.”

“I took the pic on the right for a body positive post I was going to do and decided against it because I felt anything but f—— positive,” she continued. “I’m now a little under four months on the #ketodiet and it’s not only given me physical results, I feel happier, smarter, and much more confident.”

And after four months on the program, Jameson pointed out how her progress has shifted from straight weight loss to toning.

“I’m no longer really losing fat, I’m tightening,” she said. “I see and feel the biggest difference in my arms and back. When I was out of shape, I felt really thick through my core and trap and arm area. That’s finally starting to go. I really feel weight in our arms is a hormonal thing.”

Jameson also thanked her followers for pushing her through this weight loss journey.

“I also want to let y’all know how much your amazing support means to me. I know you loved me heavy, and now… but your journeys inspire me to keep inspiring you,” she said. “Thank you for going on this journey with me. I love you guys!”