Jenna Jameson Shares Emotional Photo Post: 'You Are Enough No Matter Your Size'

Jenna Jameson is opening up about her weight loss again with an encouraging message to fans.

The former adult film actress and mother of three sent words of support to people who struggle with self-criticism by posting before-and-after photos of herself in the weeks after giving birth to daughter, Batel Lu, and a more recent selfie.

“Here’s my weekly motivational post. YOU ARE ENOUGH. No matter your size. Weight does not define your beauty,” the reality star wrote. “I felt beautiful at my bigger size, I also felt disappointed and unhealthy. Taking control of your weight helps your confidence and health but it doesn’t make you beautiful… your inner light does that.”

In the first photo, Jameson — dressed in a baggy blue shirt and black leggings — is smiling as she looks up at her baby. In the second one, the 44-year-old wears a tight black dress that accentuates her flat stomach.

RELATED: Jenna Jameson Tells Moms Not to Judge Themselves Based on Unrealistic Expectations of Motherhood

Jenna Jameson and daughter Batel Lu Jenna Jameson/Instagram

RELATED: Jenna Jameson Shares Before and After Postpartum Photos to Show the Realities of Motherhood

She went on to thank her fans for the #positivevibes they’re always sending. “Now beyond that, I want to point out the incredible positive, supportive community we have built here. I read EVERY single comment. Your words resonate. Thank you,” she said.

Jenna Jameson Jenna Jameson/Instagram

And fans certainly have reason to praise her efforts. In September, Jameson announced on Instagram that she’d hid her goal wait of 125 lbs. after losing 63 lbs. It took her about five months of following the keto diet and doing intermittent fasting.

She initially wanted to get down to 110 lbs., but realized that her current weight is healthier.

RELATED VIDEO: Jenna Jameson Showers While Breastfeeding Daughter Batel During ‘Hard’ Day: ‘This Is Motherhood’

“I think my body has decided this is my ideal weight. 125,” Jameson posted on Instagram on Sept. 9. “My unhealthy mind keeps thinking I need to be 110. I quietly say ‘not today, demon.’ I won’t cave to those voices that tell me I need to be a size 0 to be loved. When I look in the mirror now I see health and happiness, and that alone is my fuel to continue this lifestyle.”

Jenna Jameson Jenna Jameson/Instagram

Jameson and her fiancé Lior Bitton welcomed their first child together in April 2017. She’s also mother to Jesse Jameson and Journey Jette, 9½, from previous relationship with UFC star Tito Ortiz. The siblings have yet to meet because Ortiz is raising the boys with girlfriend Amber Nichole Miller.

“I hope one day things get better and it’s possible … ” she said of her kids’ potential friendship.