Jenna Jameson Celebrates Achieving Her Goal Weight 17 Months After Giving Birth: 'I Did It'

Jenna Jameson is opening up about meeting one of her weight loss goals.

The mother of three, 44, shared a side-by-side photo of herself on Instagram Thursday in which she gave fans a comparison of how she looked before and after giving birth to 17-month-old daughter Batel Lu.

“One aspect of fear that we all trip over is fear of failure,” Jameson wrote, describing her fear of failure on Instagram.

“This was the major component in my procrastination on getting healthy after having Batel. I kept trying to convince myself I was ok with my “new” size. I wasn’t,” she continued. “It really was fear of failing. I was so afraid I couldn’t reach my goals like I was so accustomed to, I just told myself ‘why bother?’ I conquered sobriety, but that came with a whole set of new issues… actually FEELING my feelings. Raw, painful feelings.”

Being sober came with its own set of challenges, which Jameson handled by eating.

“I ate. Then suddenly I was on big brother and people all said I “got fat”. UGH. Sobriety was more important to me, so I pushed forward and kept on track,” she explained. “We then decided to do ivf for Batelli. The cocktail of hormones pushed me up to 160. Then pregnancy. I hit 205 at 39.5 weeks.”

Despite gaining weight, Jameson said she was full of “joy and comfort” after welcoming her daughter. The former adult film actress revealed she “expected the weight to fall off with breastfeeding.”

“That would be a big NO,” she wrote. “I dropped to 187 and stayed there. I ignored it and put every ounce into mothering my sweet girl.”

Since adopting the Keto Diet and balancing her meals, Jameson wrote she’s reached a weight she can finally feel comfortable with.

“Well, here we are, folks… Batelli is 17 months and I’m 123. I did it,” she said. “So to finish up this long a— post, just know it’s normal to fear failing at losing your weight… but if you don’t try, you’ll never know the utter triumph when you do achieve your goals.”

A week prior, Jameson shared that she had lost 63 lbs. with the Keto diet and intermittent fasting, sharing a photo of her scale on Instagram which read she weighed 124.6 lbs.

“When I do make these before and after pictures it motivates me to continue!” she wrote on Instagram. “But to be honest I look at the before picture and I see a beautiful body that gave life to 3 perfect children… but looking at the image on the right I’m in awe that THIS body birthed three humans!”

“I’m rolling into this weekend charged and excited to stick to my program and maybe hit my goal weight,” she added. “I wanted to post this not only for my motivation but for yours! Let’s crack this weekend open and get healthy!”

Jameson had just about given up on ever losing the baby weight when she started the keto diet in March.

“I took the pic on the right for a body positive post I was going to do and decided against it because I felt anything but f—— positive,” she wrote in another before and after post. “I’m now a little under four months on the #ketodiet and it’s not only given me physical results, I feel happier, smarter, and much more confident.”