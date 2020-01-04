Jenna Jameson Refocuses on Her Keto Diet to Lose Weight in 2020: 'It's Time to Take Off 30 Lbs!'

Jenna Jameson is ready to continue her weight loss journey in the new year.

The 45-year-old former adult film star shared on Instagram Friday that she hopes to lose 30 lbs. and hopes to do so by refocusing on her keto diet.

“Here’s my jumping off point back into #keto,” Jameson wrote in the caption, alongside a mirror selfie. She revealed that she currently weighs 153 lbs.

“I went shopping this morning at Trader Joe’s (I’m in LA for a few days) I got my trusty arugula salad, garlic spread, sliced pastrami, Persian cucumbers and zucchini noodles and some grass fed butter,” she said. “It’s time to take off 30 pounds!”

Jameson took a brief break from the keto diet last month but has vowed to rededicate herself to it and is also “slowly edging back into #intermittentfasting.”

“But I’m ravenous because I’ve truly been eating everything and anything 🤦🏼‍♀️” she said, adding that she’s “super excited” to share progress photos as she loses the weight.

Jameson shared one of her favorite meals to make while she’s eating Keto on her Instagram Story, explaining that she usually chops up some pastrami to put in arugula with garlic spread for an easy lunch.

“I try to keep it simple when I’m beginning Keto because I need to like kickstart this weight loss,” she said.

In December, Jameson admitted to her followers on Instagram that she had gained 20 lbs. after a break from the keto diet.

“Confession. I’ve gained 20 pounds. Ugh. I decided to take a break from #keto and live my best carby life,” Jameson wrote on the social media platform. “The weight came back fast and furious.”

“I know a lot of people are quitting Keto because it’s hard to maintain and after a year and a half I concur. Not sure if I’m going to go back full force or just calorie count.”

“What are your thoughts?” she asked her followers before signing off, “Love you guys!”

Jameson previously lost around 80 lbs. after beginning the Keto diet in March 2018 after giving birth to her daughter Batel Lu.