Jenna Jameson Shares Her Revamped Diet Plan — and the Non-Keto Food She Can’t Stop Eating

Jenna Jameson is still enjoying her keto lifestyle, but she’s admittedly indulging in one sweet treat that isn’t part of the plan.

The former adult film star, 45, just moved her family to Honolulu to “follow through with my healthy lifestyle,” and she’s still maintaining a keto diet over a year since she started — for the most part.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Jameson shared her revamped meal plan on Saturday to give her followers a few keto meal ideas, and explained how she combines the high-fat, low-carb diet with intermittent fasting.

“I wake up at 6 am and immediately make coffee. I prefer instant with stevia and heavy cream. I then allow myself to get hungry. That usually is about 10 or 11 am. I cook 4 over easy eggs and top them with sour cream with Cholula hot sauce mixed in,” she explained.

“Around 2 pm I find myself hungry again,” she continued. “I have been loving this cabbage salad I make. It’s comprised of shredded cabbage, sesame oil, fresh ginger, soy sauce and a handful of minced cashews. It’s fabulous with a chicken breast.”

Jameson said she eats her “last meal of the day” at 6 p.m.

“I’m a steak lover, so I always have a beautiful ribeye on hand! I’ve been loving double ribeyes lately… so I sear them in a skillet then bake low and slow, and that results in a super tender piece of meat! I pair it with zucchini noodles with marinara.”

RELATED VIDEO: Jenna Jameson Celebrates a Year of Following the Keto Diet: ‘I Have Absolutely Never Felt Better!’

Plus, she added, “Throughout the day I drink lots of water and I adore the soda Zevia, I highly recommend it!”

While Jameson has an incredible amount of success on keto — she lost 80 lbs. in just six months — even she goes off the diet when the cravings hit. She found a new favorite treat since moving to Hawaii: pineapple.

“Why can’t pineapple be Keto???” she asked on Friday. “Ugh the pineapple here in Hawaii is SOOO good and sweet. I may or may not have eaten a whole one, oh and a whole bag of salt and vinegar chips. Back on the grind on MONDAY!”