Jenna Jameson Thanks Fiancé Lior Bitton for Loving Her 'Unconditionally' When She Was Depressed

Jenna Jameson is showing her appreciation for fiancé Lior Bitton!

On Thursday, Jameson, 45, opened up about her longtime fiancé, whom she shares 2-year-old daughter Batel Lu with, in a post on Instagram.

Though not much is known about Bitton, he often makes appearances on her account and has been along for the ride supportively as Jameson refocused on her health and wellness.

In the sweet shout-out, the star gave her followers some more information about the man who has her heart and shared how he’s been by her side, even when she was struggling physically and emotionally.

“We’ve come a long way @liorbitt. Here’s some fun facts about us,” she began the post, which featured a photo of the pair together. “Lior was my neighbor and our balconies were across from each other. We would see each other all day but never spoke. This went on a year.”

“Finally I asked him to come for dinner at my house. He must have like[d] my cooking because he never left 😉,” Jameson joked before adding, “He loved me kindly and unconditionally when I was heavy and depressed.”

The star also noted that Bitton was born in Herzaliyah, Israel (Jameson, a former devout Catholic, has since converted to Judaism) and he has three “sweet boys” from a previous relationship — sons Liyam, Kai, and Milan.

“He is 6’3”… We rarely fight,” she continued to write of her fiancé, whom she recently moved to Hawaii with. “He’s a fantastic surfer and should have gone pro in my opinion. He has ugly feet and gorgeous eyes.”

Stopping herself, Jameson wrote, “Ok ok this is getting mushy,” before ending her sweet note with a message to her followers. “Love you guys! 💋” she said.

Jameson and Bitton have been together for quite some time, but the pair got engaged in 2015. Two years later, they welcomed their first child, daughter Batel, via IVF in April 2017.

After having Batel, Jameson set out to lose the baby weight, which she frequently documents on social media.

Throughout her health journey, which notably includes following the keto diet and subsequently losing 80 pounds, Bitton has been supportive of her goals and progress.

The businessman has also been Jameson’s “rock” as she focuses on her mental health and sober living.

Like Bitton, Jameson also has children from a past relationship. (The mom of three also shares twin sons Jesse Jameson and Journey Jette, 10, with UFC star Tito Ortiz.)

In 2016, after Jameson had lost custody of her twins to Ortiz three years prior, Bitton openly supported his significant other in a post on Instagram.

“Keeping mother away from her kids is not best interest of the kids,” Bitton wrote. “Jenna is in a good place, sober and healthy. and if you want best interest of your kids give her some credit, give her a chance and try to reach out to her.”

Most recently, the couple moved to Hawaii together in May. While announcing the big move, Jameson said she felt Hawaii was an ideal spot to raise her daughter to coincide with “her healthy lifestyle.”

“I’ve been absent because I’ve made a huge change. I’ve decided to follow through with my healthy lifestyle by raising my beautiful daughter in Hawaii. I’ve been working towards this for SO long,” she said on May 9. “I’m so excited to bring you along on our journey.”

Since then, she has continued to share photos of their new life on Instagram.

” I still can’t believe we live on this beautiful island. Mahalo 🌺,” she wrote alongside a photo of the pair at the beach.