Jenna Jameson's Top Ten Tips for Losing Weight on Keto

Jenna Jameson wants to help you start the keto diet.

The former adult film star has been on the diet for over a year; she began it as a last-ditch effort to lose the baby weight after she gave birth to her daughter Batel Lu in April 2017.

Keto helped her drop around 80 lbs., so Jameson, 45, has become a proud supporter of the diet, and on Wednesday she compiled some advice for followers and keto beginners.

Tip 1: Start with a “clean” slate

“Clean out your refrigerator and cupboards, get rid of everything processed, high in carbohydrates, high in sugar (remember there are many different names for sugar, namely high fructose corn syrup).”

Tip 2: A little retail therapy

“Go shopping! This is the fun part! My number one recommendation for grocery shopping is to shop the perimeter and not the isles. Green leafy veggies, grass fed steaks, wild salmon. Eggs and real butter are your friend.”

Tip 3: Gather a support group

“Discuss your lifestyle change with your household and get them on board! You all can benefit from it! I usually make a side of brown rice or pasta for my toddler. If your significant other doesn’t want to participate, ask them to respect your wants and needs and to not try to break your willpower.”

Tip 4: Stay positive

“Have a sunny outlook! This shouldn’t be torture. Focus on how you’re now treating your body right and be proud!”

Tip 5: This isn’t just another New Year’s resolution to give up on

“Be in it for the long haul. Keto is sustainable and will benefit your mind as well as your physique.”

Tip 6: Find some inspiration

“Follow fellow Keto kings and Queens on IG. My favorite is @ketoguido.”

Tip 7: Patience is key

“Be patient… everyone’s body reacts differently. I lost my first 40 lbs. ultra quick then plateaued and had to begin #intermittentfasting to break that wall.”

Tip 8: Let your body adapt to its new lifestyle

“Don’t fear the #ketoflu, drink plenty of electrolytes, salt your food and get rest!”

The keto flu is a collection of flu-like symptoms that some people may experience when their body starts to adapt to the keto diet. According to Healthline, they typically last about a week.

Tip 9: If you don’t know, ask!

“Google is your friend! If you are wondering about carb content… it’s a quick google away.”

Tip 10: Read, read, read

“Always… always read labels! You’ll be surprised how many products hide potato starch.”

It’s important to speak with a doctor before starting a ketogenic diet, as there is still no firm research on whether maintaining ketosis is healthy long term.