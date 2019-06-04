Jenna Jameson may have lost more than 80 lbs. on the keto diet, but some body parts didn’t change — and she’s chosen to accept them.

Even after her extensive weight loss, the former adult film star, 45, said that she has to “suck in” her stomach in photos. Jameson showed the difference between relaxing and tightening her stomach in a set of before-and-after photos.

“The power of a good ‘suck in’ 😊,” she posted on Instagram. “Trust in fact I look quite thick if I’m not sucking in.”

Jameson, who lost the weight after giving birth to her third child, daughter Batel Lu, 2, said her stomach is “a mama thing,” and that she wanted to be honest with her followers.

“I wanted to show the reality of being postpartum,” she said. “If I just relax completely I look pregnant. Everything is a farce. Remember you are beautiful EITHER way!!!!!!!”

Jameson struggled with her weight for nearly a year after Batel’s arrival in April 2017. She tried various weight loss methods without success until she started the keto diet in March 2018. Between the low-carb, high-fat diet, intermittent fasting and cutting out alcohol, she was able to quickly shed around 80 lbs. in six months.

The mom of three now maintains her weight loss to stay around 125 lbs. — what she decided is the best weight for her body — with a modified version of the keto diet.

Jameson said that her weight loss not only changed her body shape, but how she thinks about her body.

“My transition to health has helped me realize a lot of my connection to ‘skinniness’ was unhealthy,” she said in April. “It’s very possible to be thin and frightening unhealthy. So thickness does not equate to being sick, but mine was. I was pre-diabetic, and a literal sloth. I remember back when I weighed 80 lbs. and was starving myself…I thought that was pretty at the time but had no clue.”

Jameson said she no longer feels the need to be super-skinny.

“I won’t cave to those voices that tell me I need to be a size 0 to be loved,” she said. “When I look in the mirror now I see health and happiness, and that alone is my fuel to continue this lifestyle.”