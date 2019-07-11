Jenna Jameson Quit Intermittent Fasting when She Moved to Hawaii — but She's Back on the Diet

Jenna Jameson is back to intermittent fasting.

The former adult film star, 45, revealed that she’s picked up the dieting technique once again after letting it fade when she moved to Hawaii in May.

“I guess I just got lazy. I can feel the difference in my mental clarity. Definitely not as sharp and a lot less focused,” she wrote on Instagram. “I just started back fasting this weekend, and it’s definitely hard to jump back on the wagon! My stomach rumbles so loud it wakes [2-year-old daughter] Batel.”

Jameson said she’s already experiencing the benefits of intermittent fasting once again.

“I’ve noticed a flatter tummy and tighter skin, not to mention better concentration,” she wrote. “So if you’re wondering wether [sic] or not intermittent fasting is for you… I highly recommend it!”

The star added that she fasts daily from 6 p.m. to 11 a.m., consuming only water, tea or black coffee during those hours.

Jameson has credited intermittent fasting and the low-carb, high-fat keto diet with helping her shed about 90 lbs., and frequently shares before and after pictures highlighting her weight loss to social media.

“This is 205 vs. 125 [lbs.] both perfectly happy … but only one of these is healthy!” Jameson wrote on Instagram in June, along with two photos of herself. “I’m so thankful to #keto for giving me my life back!”

She sung the praises of the trendy diet once again in May, writing it was the best way to get rid of her “stubborn belly thickness.”

“Seriously after 40, I felt like it was here to stay. Getting rid of sugar, processed foods and unneeded carbohydrates did the trick,” she wrote on Instagram.

Jameson went keto in March 2018 after struggling to shed the weight she gained following the birth of daughter Batel Lu.

Within six months, she’d lost 80 lbs., and by September, she’d reached her current weight of 125 lbs.

At that point, she decided to stop trying to hit her original goal of 110 lbs. after some self-reflection.

“I think my body has decided this is my ideal weight. 125,” Jameson posted on Instagram on Sept. 9. “My unhealthy mind keeps thinking I need to be 110. I quietly say ‘not today, demon.’ I won’t cave to those voices that tell me I need to be a size 0 to be loved. When I look in the mirror now I see health and happiness, and that alone is my fuel to continue this lifestyle.”

Despite Jameson’s dedication to intermittent fasting, a study published in November found that while it does help people lose weight and improve their health, it’s no more effective than the average diet.