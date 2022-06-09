Jenna Jameson Shares Video Using Walker, Says She's Trying to 'Phase Out' Her Wheelchair

The former adult film star revealed earlier this year that she was dealing with unexplained muscle weakness and was "unable to walk"

Jenna Jameson is making major strides in her recovery.

On Wednesday, the former adult film star, 47, shared a video on her Instagram Story walking through her home with a walker, showing her followers the progress she's made since an unknown sickness in January left her unable to walk.

"Hey guys, so a little update. I am up and walking with my walker. I'm doing it with one hand right now, usually I'm a little bit more nimble," she told her followers while filming herself taking a few steps. "But I'm up and about. Trying to phase out the wheelchair."

Last month, Jameson said she's in "good spirits" and "getting stronger everyday" thanks to physical therapy.

"Physical Therapy is helping so much, staying consistent and in good spirits," she wrote alongside a selfie. Thank you for all of your prayers, lifting me up."

In March, Jameson said she was at home and in bed, but doing her best to improve after a month-long hospital stay and a misdiagnosis of Guillain-Barré.

"I am slowly but surely building back strength," she said on her Instagram Story. "I am walking around — with a walker. My legs have lost a lot of muscle so I am busy trying to build it back. This has been not only physically taxing but I think, more than that, just really mentally challenging. Very mentally challenging."

Jameson clarified at the time that she can move her legs, which she demonstrated by lifting them up while lying in bed.

"As you can see, yes, I'm able to move my legs. I'm not paralyzed," she said. "I am just dealing with extreme muscle weakness. Some issues with my left nerve."

She later added that the issue is in her left femoral nerve, which runs from the hip down to just above the knee and controls the surrounding muscles.

Jameson, who lives in Hawaii with her partner Lior Bitton and their 4-year-old daughter Batel Lu, said that the recovery process is "messy, it's not fun. But I like a good challenge."