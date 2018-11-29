Jenna Jameson Shares Her Top 5 Weight Loss Tips: 'Let Yourself Get Hungry'

Jenna Jameson is opening about her weight loss journey once again — but this time she’s giving specific how-to’s.

The former adult film star — who’s lost 80 lbs. in just eight months thanks to the keto diet and intermittent fasting — shared some #WednesdayWisdom yesterday, including the most inspirational tips she’s learned while dropping the weight she gained with her 19-month-old daughter Batel.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The first one: “Try not to obsess if your weight fluctuates a bit, as women we go up and down depending on the time of the month,” Jameson, 44, wrote on Instagram.

For exercise, the mom of three recommends “[walking] to where you need to go… I walk absolutely everywhere with Batel” and avoid “[shopping] in bulk, I literally walk to the market every other day and purchase a few items I need.”

Jenna Jameson Jenna Jameson/Instagram

RELATED: Jenna Jameson Tells Moms Not to Judge Themselves Based on Unrealistic Expectations of Motherhood

Next, she explains, hunger isn’t always a bad thing. “Let yourself get hungry in between meals,” she said. “I used to eat before I actually felt hunger pangs… now I listen to my body not just social food cues.”

And last? Proving to yourself you can do it, of course.

“DOCUMENT your progress! Seeing a weight loss [progression] is my BIGGEST motivator!” Then she asked fans to share their own most effective tips.

Janna Jameson Jenna Jameson/Instagram

Earlier this month, Jameson gave advice to people interested in the success of her low-carb, high-fat keto diet, starting with the right mindset.

RELATED: Jenna Jameson Shares Before and After Postpartum Photos to Show the Realities of Motherhood

“I think my most frequently asked question is ‘Where do I start with keto?’ ” she wrote. “First, get right in your mind! Be positive and visualize success!”

Next, Jameson said people should clean out their kitchens.

“Get rid of everything with hidden sugars and all the processed nasty garbage you’ve been poisoning yourself with,” she said. “By the way, I look at sugar like poison; it helps me refuse to eat it!”

RELATED VIDEO: Jenna Jameson Showers While Breastfeeding Daughter Batel During ‘Hard’ Day: ‘This Is Motherhood’

And finally, Jameson said it’s time to hit the grocery store.

“I suggest Whole Foods or Trader Joe’s,” she said. “They don’t carry as much highly processed junk food that can tempt. Buy organic and grassfed. Invest in your insides! If you are shopping at a regular grocery, I suggest shopping the perimeter of the store and never the aisles. Good rule of thumb is if it is a whole food, not a mixture of chemicals, it’s what god intended you to eat!”

Jameson started the keto diet in March as a last-ditch attempt at losing her the baby weight after 11 months of frustration.

“I took the pic on the right for a body positive post I was going to do and decided against it because I felt anything but f—— positive,” she wrote in another before and after post. “I’m now a little under four months on the #ketodiet and it’s not only given me physical results, I feel happier, smarter, and much more confident.