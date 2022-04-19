The former adult film star revealed last month that she was "unable to walk" after dealing with a mysterious illness

Jenna Jameson Is Still Using a Walker Due to Mystery Muscle Weakness — But Is 'Making Strides'

Jenna Jameson is showing off her progress after dealing with unexplained muscle weakness for the past few months.

The former adult film star, 47, shared an Instagram photo of herself standing on her own without a walker. She celebrated the milestone with her followers after an unknown sickness back in January left her unable to walk without help.

"Propped up. Still walking with a walker, but making strides! Thank you to everyone sending good vibes ❤️‍🔥," she captioned the post.

Last month, Jameson said she was at home and in bed, but doing her best to improve after a month-long hospital stay and a misdiagnosis of Guillain-Barré.

"I am slowly but surely building back strength," she said on her Instagram Story. "I am walking around — with a walker. My legs have lost a lot of muscle so I am busy trying to build it back. This has been not only physically taxing but I think, more than that, just really mentally challenging. Very mentally challenging."

Jameson clarified at the time that she can move her legs, and demonstrated that by lifting them up while lying in bed.

"As you can see, yes, I'm able to move my legs. I'm not paralyzed," she said. "I am just dealing with extreme muscle weakness. Some issues with my left nerve."

She later added that the issue is in her left femoral nerve, which runs from the hip down to just above the knee and controls the surrounding muscles.

Jameson, who lives in Hawaii with her partner Lior Bitton and their 4-year-old daughter Batel Lu, said that the recovery process is "messy, it's not fun. But I like a good challenge."