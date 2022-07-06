The former adult film star revealed earlier this year that she was dealing with unexplained muscle weakness and was "unable to walk"

Jenna Jameson Says She's Starting to Walk On Her Own After January Sickness: 'Up on My Feet'

Jenna Jameson Shares Video Using a Walker, Says She's Trying to 'Phase Out' Her Wheelchair: 'Up and About'

Jenna Jameson is celebrating a big milestone in her recovery journey.

On Tuesday, the former adult film star, 47, shared a video on her Instagram Story as she took a few steps through her home without the help of her wheelchair or walker, expressing her excitement about the progress she's made since an unknown sickness in January left her unable to walk.

"I wanna show you guys that I'm walking, unaided. I mean, I'm not walking perfectly but at least I'm up on my feet," she said while filming herself.

"I'm feeling better. I'm able to walk pretty well. How cool is that?" she said with a small laugh in another walking clip the following day. "Feeling a lot better."

jenna jameson Credit: Jenna Jameson/Instagram

The milestone comes just under a month since Jameson revealed she was finally able to walk with a walker rather than relying on her wheelchair.

"Hey guys, so a little update. I am up and walking with my walker. I'm doing it with one hand right now, usually I'm a little bit more nimble," she told her followers at the time while filming herself taking a few steps. "But I'm up and about. Trying to phase out the wheelchair."

Jameson previously said she was in "good spirits" and "getting stronger everyday" thanks to her consistency with physical therapy. In March, she said she was at home and in bed, but doing her best to improve after a month-long hospital stay and a misdiagnosis of Guillain-Barré.

"I am slowly but surely building back strength," she said on her Instagram Story. "I am walking around — with a walker. My legs have lost a lot of muscle so I am busy trying to build it back. This has been not only physically taxing but I think, more than that, just really mentally challenging. Very mentally challenging."

Jenna Jameson recovery Jenna Jameson | Credit: Jenna Jameson/Instagram

Jameson clarified at the time that she can move her legs, which she demonstrated by lifting them up while lying in bed.

"As you can see, yes, I'm able to move my legs. I'm not paralyzed," she said. "I am just dealing with extreme muscle weakness. Some issues with my left nerve."

She later added that the issue is in her left femoral nerve, which runs from the hip down to just above the knee and controls the surrounding muscles.

Jameson, who lives in Hawaii with her partner Lior Bitton and their 5-year-old daughter Batel Lu, said that the recovery process is "messy, it's not fun. But I like a good challenge."