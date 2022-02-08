The former adult film star was initially told she might have Guillain-Barré Syndrome, but doctors later ruled it out as the cause of her mystery illness

Jenna Jameson Says She'll 'Be Out Soon' After a Month in the Hospital with a Mystery Illness

Jenna Jameson is still in the hospital after more than a month as doctors try to determine what caused her to lose the ability to walk.

The former adult film star, 47, first went to the hospital on Jan. 5 after she had been "throwing up for a couple weeks" and then started losing feeling in her legs, her partner, Lior Bitton, had explained in an Instagram video at the time.

"Her muscles in her legs were very weak. So she wasn't able to walk to the bathroom. She was falling on the way back or to the bathroom, I would have to pick her up and carry her to bed. And then within two days it go really not so good, her legs started to not hold her, she wasn't able to walk."

Bitton took Jameson to the hospital, where doctors initially believed she had Guillain-Barré Syndrome, a rare neurological disorder where the body's immune system mistakenly attacks the nervous system, causing muscle weakness and temporary paralysis. But a little over a week later, after five rounds of immunoglobulin therapy (IVIg), the typical treatment for the disorder, and additional tests, doctors determined that it was not Guillain-Barré.

In the weeks since, Jameson has been at the hospital and occasionally sharing updates on Instagram while doctors continue to try to identify her mystery illness.

Jameson gave a brief update on Monday, promising her fans that she'll be able to leave the hospital soon.

"Hey you guys. So I am still in the hospital, but I'm doing okay and I'll be out soon," she said on her Instagram Story, as she blew kisses to the camera.

Along with the infusion treatments, Jameson had also started doing physical therapy, Bitton said in January.

"She's doing physical therapy to try and stand on her legs, but at the moment she cannot stand on her legs," he added. "They're starting the treatment so they'll see how it goes. So keep praying."

Jameson had also thanked fans for all their support.