Jenna Jameson Reveals Her Struggle with Loose Skin After Losing More Than 60 Lbs.

Jenna Jameson is opening up about her changong body after recently meeting her weight loss goal.

On Wednesday, the former adult film star, 44, revealed she’s suffering from loose skin as a result of losing a massive amount of weight.

“Yes I’m trying to make the most of my legs in this pic… but if you look you can see the loose skin,” Jameson captioned an Instagram photo of herself, which shows her posing in a mirror wearing a black and white striped one-piece with her 17-month-old daughter Batel in the background.

“I’m actively doing yoga as much as possible to try and tighten. I just wanted to post this so other mamas can see what happens when you lose weight. It’s not all perfection. But I feel so beyond healthy now that I’m fat adapted and intermittent fasting on the regular. Let me know your thoughts,” Jameson added.

In August, Jameson shared she’s gone from wearing a size 16 in jeans to a size 6. The model posted a before and after photo in which she delighted in telling her followers about the progress she’s made since beginning the keo diet— a very low-carb, moderate protein and high-fat eating plan and “intermittent feeding.”

“It’s time for another #tuesdaytransformation. Guys, I fit into size 6 jeans! 😲 the picture on the right I’m wearing size 16 jeans 😐 the fit of my clothes is catapulting me forward now, not the scale so much,” Jameson wrote in the caption.

“Oh, and can we talk about “muffin top” it’s gone! I feel like keto paired with #intermittentfasting has been my riddle solver!” she continued. “I’ve officially weaned off my poison sugar free creamer and am now drinking black coffee with stevia and coconut oil! 😋 on a side note I want to acknowledge all of you taking the leap with me to get healthier, I’m SO damn proud of you!!!! Love you guys so much!”

Jenna Jameson Jenna Jameson/Instagram

A few weeks later, Jameson — who weighed 187 pounds post-partum — dropped down to 123 pounds. In another Instagram post, Jameson detailed her journey to meet her weight loss goal.

The mother of three said she initially procrastinated when it came to slimming down out of fear.

“It really was fear of failing. I was so afraid I couldn’t reach my goals like I was so accustomed to, I just told myself ‘why bother?’ I conquered sobriety, but that came with a whole set of new issues… actually FEELING my feelings. Raw, painful feelings.”

“I ate. Then suddenly I was on big brother and people all said I ‘got fat. UGH. Sobriety was more important to me, so I pushed forward and kept on track,” Jameson explained.

RELATED: Jenna Jameson Reveals She Feared She Couldn’t Lose Weight Sober as She Shares Before & After Photos

“We then decided to do ivf for Batelli. The cocktail of hormones pushed me up to 160. Then pregnancy. I hit 205 at 39.5 weeks.”

“My head swam with joy and comfort. I expected the weight to fall of with breastfeeding. That would be a big NO. I dropped to 187 and stayed there. Ignored it and put every ounce into mothering my sweet girl. Well here we are, folks… Batelli is 17 months and I’m 123. I did it.”

Jameson and her fiancé Lior Bitton welcomed Batel on April 6, 2017.